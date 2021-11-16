Packers Put Veteran Pass Rusher on IR, Sign Ex-Steelers RB

A few roster adjustments have been made following the Green Bay Packers’ rough weekend with injuries.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst placed veteran pass rusher Whitney Mercilus on injured reserve and signed backup outside linebacker Tipa Galeai from the practice squad to fill his spot on the 53-man roster on Tuesday, November 16. The moves come as no surprise after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported a day earlier that Mercilus tore his biceps in Week 10’s win over Seattle and would miss the rest of the 2021 season.

The Packers also signed former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kerrith Whyte and outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton to the practice squad, releasing defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai to clear the necessary space. Hamilton had spent about two months of their active roster before getting released last week and is now back for the sake of depth with injuries impacting both Mercilus and starter Rashan Gary.

The addition of Whyte is also a direct response to injuries, as star running back Aaron Jones suffered a knee injury against the Seahawks and is expected to miss a few weeks despite (hopefully) avoiding a stint on injured reserve. The Packers have AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor poised to take over as the primary options in the backfield, but it is likely they will add a third rusher to their active roster before taking on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 to give themselves a safety net. That could be Whyte, or it could be former Jacksonville Jaguars backup Ryquell Armstead– who was signed on November 3.

