Packers Floated as Landing Spot For Former 1st-Round Receiver

The Green Bay Packers may yet be unwilling to admit it, but they will likely need more help on offense before the regular season is out — particularly in the passing game.

The franchise has the quarterback position pretty well figured out, with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers secured to a three-year contract extension during the offseason and a third-year backup in Jordan Love who will continue to command trade interest around the NFL.

But the position of wide receiver is another matter altogether. Rodgers knew there would be growing pains for the rookie trio of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure, a belief he shared with the Pat McAfee Show on July 6.

“It could be a long training camp for the offense,” Rodgers said. “I like the way our defense is looking and playing, and just on paper it looks like they’re going to be pretty formidable, so it could be some growing pains for the offense.”

Turns out the quarterback’s premonition was correct. Rodgers noted after the first training camp practice that the offense was likely to get its “butts kicked” by the defense most days. His opinion had not changed as of Tuesday, August 9, when Bill Huber of Packers Central asked when Rodgers and company would rise to the defense’s challenge.

“I don’t know if we’re going to,” Rodgers said. “I mean, they’re a talented bunch. I’d like to stalemate every day. I think that’s possible.”

One way to achieve that goal might be to add a bit more talent at wide receiver, the position at which Green Bay saw arguably the most talent walk out the door this offseason. One name still on the list of available free agent options is Will Fuller, a deep threat and a former first-round draft pick of the Houston Texans in 2016.