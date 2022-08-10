Packers Floated as Landing Spot For Former 1st-Round Receiver

The Green Bay Packers may yet be unwilling to admit it, but they will likely need more help on offense before the regular season is out — particularly in the passing game.
The franchise has the quarterback position pretty well figured out, with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers secured to a three-year contract extension during the offseason and a third-year backup in Jordan Love who will continue to command trade interest around the NFL.
But the position of wide receiver is another matter altogether. Rodgers knew there would be growing pains for the rookie trio of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure, a belief he shared with the Pat McAfee Show on July 6.
“It could be a long training camp for the offense,” Rodgers said. “I like the way our defense is looking and playing, and just on paper it looks like they’re going to be pretty formidable, so it could be some growing pains for the offense.”
Turns out the quarterback’s premonition was correct. Rodgers noted after the first training camp practice that the offense was likely to get its “butts kicked” by the defense most days. His opinion had not changed as of Tuesday, August 9, when Bill Huber of Packers Central asked when Rodgers and company would rise to the defense’s challenge.
“I don’t know if we’re going to,” Rodgers said. “I mean, they’re a talented bunch. I’d like to stalemate every day. I think that’s possible.”
One way to achieve that goal might be to add a bit more talent at wide receiver, the position at which Green Bay saw arguably the most talent walk out the door this offseason. One name still on the list of available free agent options is Will Fuller, a deep threat and a former first-round draft pick of the Houston Texans in 2016.
ALL the latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!
Fuller Would Add Game-Breaking Speed to Packers’ Offense
Marc Ross of NFL.com last week rummaged through the list of remaining free agents, arguing that the Packers are the best fit in the NFL for Fuller based on their needs and his skill set.
Aaron Rodgers is in camp without Davante Adams for the first time since 2013. His top receiving options at the moment? Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, second-round rookie Christian Watson and Sammy Watkins, who already dealt with a minor hamstring issue in camp.
While the quarterback says he likes “the guys that we got,” the Packers still need more at the position. Fuller appeared in just two games last season, missing time because of a suspension, a personal matter and a finger injury. The speed merchant is in need of a fresh start. As a low-risk/high-reward player who can stretch the field, Fuller’s a good fit for the offense. Of course, he faces the same question that dogs Watkins: Can he stay available?
Rodgers spoke about the loss of Adams on July 30 as part of NFL Network’s “Training Camp: Back Together Saturday.”
The Packers traded the All Pro receiver to the Las Vegas Raiders in return for a first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2022 draft.
“Obviously not having Davante, who took the lion’s share of the targets last year and had an incredible season, there’s gonna be the same amount of balls and yards and touchdowns to go around,” Rodgers said. “So now it’s a matter of who’s going to be in those situations to make those plays.”
Packers’ Rookie Romeo Doubs Stands Out During Training Camp
One player who may see a fair share of Adams’ former targets directed his way is rookie Romeo Doubs, who the Packers drafted in the fourth round out of the University of Nevada.
Doubs has authored a pleasantly surprising emergence in training camp, impressing his MVP quarterback daily — something Rodgers said is a rare feat for young pass catchers to accomplish.
“Every single day, there’s been at least one ‘wow’ play from him,” Rodgers said. “That’s kind of rare for a young guy like that. Now, we’ve had some guys over the years do that, but they’re all in the top 10 in Packers receiving history.”
Watson was expected to be Green Bay’s best offensive catch of the offseason, though he has been sidelined for the entirety of training camp with injury. If Watson can live up to his potential, the combination of he and Doubs with a speedy complement like Fuller could prove a difficult matchup for opponents’ secondaries, indeed.