Packers Place Veteran Safety on Season-Ending IR, Waive DL

Will Redmond’s fourth season with the Green Bay Packers is officially over before it even started.

The Packers officially placed Redmond on injured reserve on Tuesday, August 24, as part of their 80-man roster cutdown, effectively shutting down the 27-year-old safety for the remainder of the year. NFL players can be eligible to return from IR during the season, but only if they are retained for the initial 53-man roster and not placed on the list prior to the summer’s final roster cuts.

Will Redmond’s season just ended. He’s on IR. Battle for those roster spots at backup safety can really heat up now. And the Packers need one or two of them to become an ace on special teams. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) August 24, 2021

Redmond has played in 35 games for the Packers over the past three seasons, serving as their top rotational safety behind Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage Jr. since the start of 2019. While his production (66 total tackles and two pass breakups) and skills in pass coverage (25 completions allowed on 34 targets over 352 coverage snaps) have been suspect at times, he has proved to be a valuable depth piece throughout Green Bay’s consecutive runs to the NFC Championship Game.

The Packers also waived second-year defensive tackle Josh Avery and inside linebacker Kamal Martin on Tuesday, the latter of whom’s release had been previously reported. Additionally, the trade that sent cornerback Ka’dar Hollman to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick was officially processed.

The roster moves are enough to get the Packers in line for the NFL’s 80-man roster deadline. They will be required to trim the size of their roster once more to 53 players next Tuesday, August 31, following the final weekend of preseason games.

