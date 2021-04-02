Packers Sign Veteran Safety to New Contract for 2021

The Green Bay Packers aren’t done assembling the run-it-back squad for 2021.

Veteran safety Will Redmond indicated Friday morning in his Instagram story that he is re-signing with the Packers for next season, sharing a short clip of him walking toward Lambeau Field with “Year 6” written over the top. He had shared a more ambiguous update several hours earlier that simply read: “Run it back.”

The Packers have not yet announced any new signings, but Redmond’s video could suggest he was on his way into the team’s facility to take his physical before the move was made official, as is custom.

Once confirmed, Redmond will be the fifth unrestricted free agent to re-sign with the Packers since the start of the new league year on March 17. They have also brought back running back Aaron Jones (March 26), cornerback Kevin King (March 26), veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis (March 30) and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (March 30) for next year.

More Needed From Redmond in 2021

Redmond has played 13 games in each of his past two seasons with the Packers as a rotational defensive back and a core member of their special teams, but his low-level contributions and recurring mistakes have left much to be desired.

According to Sports Info Solutions, Redmond missed a career-high nine tackles in 2020 — third-most among defensive backs — and defended just one pass in the 22 times he was targetted in coverage. He also dropped an interception in the NFC Championship Game that would have nixed Tampa Bay’s final drive of the first half before Tom Brady’s 39-yard touchdown pass to Scotty Miller.

None of that means there isn’t value in bringing him back, though.

While the contract details won’t be made available immediately, the Packers likely re-signed Redmond for or close to the veteran minimum, giving them some versatile depth for their defensive backs room at an ultra-low cost. New defensive coordinator Joe Barry may also have a better approach than Pettine did in terms of getting the most out of Redmond, who can play at both safety and cornerback for the defense.

Redmond’s affordability also grants the Packers the freedom of being able to cut him in training camp if younger talent beats him out. They will be returning both 2020 seventh-round pick Vernon Scott and standout UDFA Henry Black to push him for playing time next season, while the 2021 class could also add a few more challengers to the safety spot.

