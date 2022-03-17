Za’Darius Smith Has Change of Heart After Departing Packers

Za’Darius Smith has apparently had a change of heart about rejoining the Baltimore Ravens for the 2022 season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the former Green Bay Packers pass rusher has decided not to sign with the Ravens after one day earlier agreeing to terms on a four-year, $35 million contract with a maximum value of $50 million for next year.

Plot twist: Former #Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith is not signing his deal with the #Ravens after all, sources say. He remains a free agent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

Jeff Zrebiec, who covers the Ravens for The Athletic, proved more background on the situation. He said the team felt it had reached a “deal” and “verbal agreement” with Smith on Wednesday after working to alleviate some of his concerns, but that “Smith changed his mind” and never even got to the point of taking a physical for the team.

Zrebiec also added he believed at least part of Smith’s decision was motivated by the amount of money he saw other teams shelling out for top-level edge rushers in the past few days. Guys like Von Miller (six years, $120 million), Chandler Jones (three years, $52.5 million) and former Packers teammate Preston Smith (four years, $52.5 million) have all gotten substantial paydays since the negotiating period began this week.

Smith remains a free agent and should have a good market with other teams still looking to bolster their pass-rushing units for next season.

