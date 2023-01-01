Former Packers All-Pro Refuses Pre-Game Handshake

The Green Bay Packers have some bad blood with the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North, but one of their former All-Pro stars added some fuel to the fire prior to their Week 17 showdown.

In a de facto playoff game for the Packers, the team already had enough motivation trying to sneak into the postseason with wins over the Vikings and Lions in their final two games. However, they got some added motivation just before kickoff thanks to former pass rusher Za’Darius Smith.

According to Matt Schneidman with The Athletic, Smith came out for the pre-game coin toss but refused to shake former teammate Adrian Amos’ hand.

Za'Darius Smith just refused to shake hands with Adrian Amos during the coin toss. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 1, 2023

That move ended up looking like a tough one for Smith, who was on the losing end of a 41-10 beatdown by the Packers. Green Bay’s defense came in with plenty of energy, especially cornerback Jaire Alexander, who trolled Justin Jefferson early in the game after a pass deflection.

It might not have been much, but Smith might have regretted giving the Packers extra motivation prior to a crucial rivalry game.

Why Does Za’Darius Smith Dislike Green Bay?

Smith took his NFL career to the next level in Green Bay, but the falling out between the two sides left a sour taste in the veteran pass rusher’s mouth.

After a modest start to his career with the Baltimore Ravens, Smith arrived in Green Bay as a free agent in 2019 after signing a four-year, $66 million contract. It didn’t take long for his impact to be felt in Green Bay, racking up 13.5 sacks in his first season for the team.

Smith then came back and totaled another 12.5 sacks in 2020, but a falling out between the two sides came the following season. After not being named a team captain in 2021, Smith underwent back surgery after just one game that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the regular season.

The star pass rusher was then released shortly after the 2021 season to help the Packers save some cap space, a move that Smith took as disrespectful. Although he initially planned to sign with the Ravens in free agent, Smith changed his mind and signed with the Vikings so that he could play the Packers twice a year.

Now, Smith has turned back into a star player for the Vikings, generating 10 sacks heading into Week 17. If the Packers are able to sneak into the postseason, there’s a chance that he’ll be able to play his former team a third time in the playoffs for another shot at revenge.

Rashan Gary Has Been a Dominant Successor

Even if he wasn’t able to play in the NFC North Week 17 showdown, Rashan Gary has proven to be an ideal successor to Smith as Green Bay’s top pass rusher.

A former first-round pick back in 2019, it took time for the former Michigan defender to find his footing, generating just two sacks as a rookie. However, the young pass rusher has developed into a more dominant presence over the last few seasons, producing five sacks in 2020 and then a career high 9.5 sacks in 2021.

Gary was on pace to shatter his previous career high with six sacks in nine games. However, the 25-year-old suffered a torn ACL against the Detroit Lions that prematurely ended his season. Still, once healthy, Gary will have an opportunity to reassert himself as one of the most dominant and formidable pass rushers in the NFL.