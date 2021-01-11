How to Make a Garage Gym: 11 Essentials You Need

The time has finally come to transform that dingy and overcrowded garage space into your very own home gym. When you can’t get to the gym or you’re pressed for time, a home garage gym is a solid compromise. We’ve put together all the essentials you need to make a garage gym that works best for you.

BalanceFrom Puzzle Exercise Mat & Home Gym Flooring



Enhance your home gym flooring over concrete or other surfaces with the BalanceFrom exercise mat. Depending on the size of your gym, you can cover 24 to 144 square feet. This exercise mat also ranges from 1/2-inch to one-inch thick.

Double-sided high-density EVA foam cushions joints and adds a layer of cushioning between hard surfaces. This exercise mat has a moisture-resistant surface and can be easily washed with soap and water.

Buy The BalanceFrom Puzzle Exercise Mat & Home Gym Flooring ($176.48)

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells



The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells are a popular choice among fitness enthusiasts, from their user-friendly dials and versatility. You can adjust the weight from five to 52.5 pounds in increments of 2.5 pounds.

This set is also sold as a pair for your convenience. Whether you’re focusing on arms, shoulders, legs, abs, back, chest or something else, the set replaces up to 15 sets of weights.

This set goes up to 52.5 pounds. If you need more weight, consider upgrading to the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Dumbbells for a maximum of 90 pounds.

Buy The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells ($349.00)

RELIFE REBUILD YOUR LIFE Power Tower Station



You don’t need much space for the RELIFE REBUILD YOUR LIFE Power Tower, which makes it a practical choice for any small home gym. It’s also highly versatile and can work your chest, shoulders, triceps and core.

This power tower is also height-adjustable with a range from 58.5 to 89 inches. You can also adjust the backrest and leg press. Not only does this tower hold up to 330 pounds, it also has suction cups to prevent tipping or moving during use.

Buy The RELIFE REBUILD YOUR LIFE Power Tower Station ($169.99)

Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym



The Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym is a highly versatile home gym that can be used for over 70 exercises. It’s also outfitted with the Bowflex Power Rod resistance system, which feels like free weights but comes without the added risk of joint pain that can accompany free weights.

The home gym comes with 210 pounds but can be upgraded to 310 pounds. A no-change cable pulley system lets you move from one muscle group and exercise to another without having to swap out cables.

Other perks include a multi-position lower pulley and squat station along with a lat tower with an angled lat bar.

If the Xtreme 2 SE home gym isn’t right for you, browse more Bowflex home gyms for additional options.

Buy The Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym ($1,499.00)

Stamina X Adjustable Height Plyo Box



The Stamina X Adjustable Height Plyo Box adjusts to four different jumping heights, making it a practical investment for any garage gym.

Even if you’re short on space in your home garage gym, you can set this plyo box up just about anywhere. A non-slip jumping surface keeps your feet from slipping.

From explosive power jumps to agility training and strength sessions, you’ll find the box handy for your favorite workouts. This box comes ready to use and supports up to 300 pounds with its heavy-duty steel construction.

Buy The Stamina X Adjustable Height Plyo Box ($199.00)

HulkFit Multi-Function Adjustable Power Rack



HulkFit is constructed with 12-gauge steel and can support up to 800 pounds. If you’re looking for a sturdy power rack that can withstand your most demanding weight training sessions, this heavy-duty stand is it.

A lighter rack with a 500-pound weight capacity is also available. You can also upgrade to an available 1,000-pound capacity stand if you need even more stability.

The 800-pound rack has two pullup bars, which can be mounted at your preferred height. You’ll also find two spotter arms with safety locks and two J-hooks. Two upright weight plate holders are also included to keep your gym space neat and tidy.

Buy The HulkFit Multi-Function Adjustable Power Rack ($299.00)

Marcy Flat Utility Weight Bench



A 600-pound capacity makes this Marcy flat utility bench a practical choice for strength-based home workouts. Compared to an adjustable bench, a flat bench accommodates more natural and fluid movements, and won’t leave you feeling restricted.

This flat bench also doesn’t require much space, which makes it a practical investment for your home garage gym. A powder-coated finish prevents excessive wear and tear over time.

Buy The Marcy Flat Utility Weight Bench ($70.05)

Lebert Fitness Dip Bar Stand



You don’t need much space to set up the Lebert Fitness Dip Bar Stand. Not only does it require a minimal amount of room, you can also use this body press station for over 100 different workouts and exercises.

In addition to knee and leg raises, it works well for dips, pull-ups, push-ups and more. Beginners and advanced athletes alike can use the station.

One size doesn’t fit all. The yellow stand is 28 inches high and works best for users up to 5’10”. If you’re taller, check out the XL version. This taller stand is 31 inches high and caters to users over 5’10”.

You can use these freestanding bars separately or together. Each bar features heavy-duty foam handles and comes with a resistance band.

If you’re not sure where to begin, or you could use some guidance, check out the included exercise guide or go online to check out the virtual coaching group.

Buy The Lebert Fitness Dip Bar Stand ($89.98)

Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell



Complete your garage gym with the cast iron kettlebell from Amazon Basics. You can buy individual weights or stock up on a variety of weights to make a full set.

Options range from 10 to 50 pounds. Each kettlebell can be used for a wide variety of resistance exercises.

A wide, textured handle ensures a comfortable and confident grip as you work out. You can choose between a single and double-handed grip. Each weight has a painted surface to protect against corrosion.

Buy The Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell ($27.99)

Topeakmart Adjustable Squat Rack



A heavy-duty steel tube frame makes this adjustable squat rack sturdy enough to support up to 441 pounds. The rack is a practical choice for bench presses and squats and can be used with standard and Olympic bars.

It’s also height-adjustable between 45 and 70.5 inches and comes with multiple adjustable safety pins. Anti-skid pads prevent the stand from sliding around during workouts.

This rack doesn’t come with a bench or weights. Check out the Topeakmart Olympic Barbell Bar or the Topeakmart Curl Olympic Bar & Barbell Set to complete your home garage gym.

Buy The Topeakmart Adjustable Squat Rack ($102.99)

Anchor Gym H2



Safely anchor your resistance bands, loop bands, stretching straps and more using the Anchor Gym H2. This compact device conveniently mounts onto the wall and accommodates a variety of loops and bands. Simply hook up your loops, straps or bands and begin exercising.

Anchor Gym H2 is made with durable steel components and supports up to 300 pounds of resistance. An open-faced design allows for quick and smooth transitions between exercises. All of the necessary mounting hardware is included.

Upgrade to the Anchor Gym Core Station to get three units instead of one.

Buy The Anchor Gym H2 ($44.95)

