27 Best Home Gym Essentials: Your Ultimate Guide

Working out at home is easier when you have the right equipment and accessories. Here’s your ultimate guide to the best home gym essentials to keep you on track with your health and fitness goals this year.
Looking for more at-home workout essentials? Check out our best home gyms and best exercise mats for more options.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $311.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.96 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $2,495.00 Shop now at shrsl.com
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $73.66 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $32.68 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $189.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $169.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $189.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,070.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $42.22 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $49.90 Shop now at shrsl.com
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $129.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $31.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $26.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity TrackerPrice: $119.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Waterproof and swimproof
- Wrist-based Spotify controls
- Battery lasts up to seven days without GPS
- Doesn't have the best battery life when using GPS
- Only comes in one size
- Fitbit Pay doesn't support all credit or debit cards
If you’re looking for a waterproof Fitbit that you can wear when swimming, showering or exercising in the rain, the Fitbit Charge 4 is worth a close look. This Fitbit is loaded with features to keep you engaged and on track with your fitness goals.
Highlights include Active Zone Minutes and accompanying alerts when you hit your target heart rate zones during workouts, and 24/7 heart rate tracking. You’ll also find over 20 goal-based modes for your favorite workouts.
Instead of fumbling with your phone to access playlists and switch songs, you’ll find Spotify app controls right on your wrist. This watch has built-in GPS to track your distance and pace on runs. The expected battery life is up to five hours using GPS and up to seven days in normal mode.
-
2. ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell (Single)Price: $311.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easily change weights by turning a dial
- Comfortable chrome-plated knurled handle
- Comes with a storage tray
- Not available in sets
- Longer length can make some movements awkward
- Weight listed in kilograms instead of pounds
An adjustable dumbbell is a practical solution for any home gym. The ATIVAFIT dumbbell features a space-saving design and handily nests in its storage tray when not in use. This single dumbbell maxes out at 55 pounds. If you need more weight, consider the 71.5-pound version.
This all-in-one adjustable dumbbell can be used for your favorite upper body, lower body and core exercises. For example, you can use it with lunges, shrugs, curls, raises and more.
You also don’t have to waste precious time switching weights, as the plates adjust in just seconds by simply turning a dial. A chrome-plated knurled handle makes the dumbbell a comfortable option for any athlete.
-
3. TriggerPoint CORE Multi-Density Solid Foam RollerPrice: $14.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for beginner to intermediate users
- Multi-density surface for maximum effectiveness
- Supports up to 325 pounds
- Can be a bit hard for beginners
- Smaller size can be tough to use on the back
- Several complaints of an initial residue
Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or are just getting started on your fitness journey, a foam roller is an inexpensive tool for increasing mobility, stretching and more. For maximum effectiveness, slowly roll target areas, such as the calves or upper back, across the roller.
Trigger Point CORE features a unique grid pattern to help relieve pain, boost flexibility and more. Its moderate pressure makes this foam roller a particularly good choice for beginner to intermediate users, although you can also search for softer and harder rollers.
This roller is also available in 12- and 36-inch versions and has a maximum weight capacity of 325 pounds. If you’re looking for even more of a deep tissue massage, browse our best vibrating foam rollers for more options.
-
4. The Ultimate Back RollerPrice: $59.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Supports up to 1,000 pounds
- Tall enough to reach all areas of the back
- Fits a wide range of user heights
- Can be a bit hard for beginners
- May intially require a towel until muscles get used to the rigid surface
- Some wish the knobs were harder
Back pain can quickly bring your workout routine to a halt. Whether you’ve struggled to properly roll out your back using a foam roller or you want to try using a more specific tool for the job, this back roller and yoga wheel can help.
This handy piece of home gym equipment is tall enough to roll tricky areas, such as the lower and middle back, without compromising your spine’s movement. There’s even a gap to avoid putting pressure on the spine. Four rows of large, alternating bumps provide a deep massage as you go.
It may not look like it, but this back roller can support up to 1,000 pounds. Its tough EVA-molded foam makes this back roller a sturdy choice for your home gym.
-
5. FORME Life Fitness Studio MirrorPrice: $2,495.00Pros:
Cons:
- Available as a base mirror or a fully-loaded gym
- Learns and adjusts individual workout styles
- Access to live and on-demand training sessions
- Only works with FORME Life content
- May be a bit large for very small gyms
- Pricey
Transform your home fitness routine with an all-in-one home fitness mirror. This smart mirror from FORME Life comes in two versions: Studio and Studio LIFT.
Studio comes with a premium yoga mat and a heart rate monitor for your favorite fitness workouts. Upgrade to the LIFT for a premium rope grip, short bar and ankle straps in addition to the yoga mat and heart rate monitor.
Both mirrors feature a 43-inch display and two-way live interaction to keep your mind and body engaged. As you go, machine learning and AI technology keeps tabs on your progress and can make adjustments as needed.
Each workout is tracked in the app and can be shared on social media to keep you motivated and on top of your fitness goals.
Find more FORME Life Studio Mirror information and reviews here.
-
6. AfterShokz Aeropex Wireless Bone Conduction HeadphonesPrice: $159.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gets up to eight hours of continuous play
- Weighs less than an ounce
- Waterproof design
- Not suitable for swimming
- Can be hard to hear in loud environments
- Handband can get in the way when wearing a hat
AfterShokz Aeropex is specifically designed for athletes and features a full wrap-around design for added security during workouts. Aeropex also uses bone conduction technology that delivers sound over the cheekbones, rather than inside the ears.
Not only is this technology designed to be more comfortable during workouts, it can also increase awareness of your surroundings. An IP67 rating means the Aeropex is designed for even the toughest workouts.
Aeropex weighs less than one ounce and features an eight-hour continuous audio playback time. Bluetooth connectivity makes pairing and connecting with compatible devices a breeze. These sports headphones aren’t designed for swimming.
-
7. MaxKare Kettlebell SetPrice: $73.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Textured surface for maximum grip
- Won't scuff floor surfaces
- Flat bottoms make storage easier
- Handles may become slippery with sweaty hands
- Doesn't have wide-grip handles
- Surface isn't powder-coated
You can use this three-piece kettlebell set for a variety of workouts. The set includes five, 10 and 15-pound weights. Not only is each kettlebell color-coded, the weights are also visible to help you keep track.
Each set is wrapped in vinyl for maximum comfort and performance. Additionally, you won’t have to worry about making too much noise or scuffing the floor when you put the weights down. Each handle is smooth yet textured to ensure you have a secure grip at all times.
-
8. SPRI Xerball Medicine BallPrice: $49.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for non-release, moderate velocity movements
- Comfortable hand clearance
- Useful for ab exercises, rotational movements and more
- Some complaints of an initial odor
- Not useful as a slam ball
- Handles can be a bit tight for those with large hands
The SPRI Xerball medicine ball comes in multiple weights, from six up to 20 pounds. Some medicine balls can feel downright slippery, but the Xerball features a dual-handle design for a safe and secure grip.
You can use this medicine ball for a wide range of workouts, from rotational movements to dynamic lower body movements, movement drills and ab exercises. Features such as a firm response and comfortable hand clearance make this dual-grip ball a solid choice for various fitness levels.
The medicine ball is ideal for non-release, moderate velocity movements and has minimal bounce.
-
9. Stealth Core Trainer & Plank PlatformPrice: $149.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Use abs for movement control during games
- Can be used with nearly any smartphone
- Only takes a few minutes each day to get results
- Paid subscription required for premium games
- May move a bit on carpets
- Plastic surface can get slick with sweat
As the Stealth Core trainer shows, fitness doesn’t have to be boring. Instead of wondering how to squeeze in an ab workout or feeling guilty when you choose to play video games instead of working out, you can do both at the same time.
Stealth is a portable core trainer that keeps your mind and body engaged by turning the plank into a fun gaming experience. Simply download the app to get started, and you’ll soon be playing games on your phone while using your abs for movement control.
It only takes a few minutes a day to build a stronger core, but you just might find yourself sticking with it for longer sessions.
-
10. TheFitLife Exercise Resistance Bands with HandlesPrice: $32.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a bonus eBook to get started
- Lightweight and highly portable
- Comes with door anchor attachments and ankle straps
- Bands aren't height-adjustable
- Small door anchor
- Some complaints of an initial rubber odor
TheFitLife resistance bands set comes with five workout bands, training tubes, ankle straps and door anchor attachments so that you can work out wherever and whenever you wish. You can use the color-coded resistance bands separately or stack them for a maximum weight of 110 to 150 pounds.
Each band is a different color and is marked with its weight to help you keep track. Stainless steel carabiners add an extra element of security. A carrying bag is included, along with a bonus eBook to get started.
You can easily carry this lightweight set wherever you go.
-
11. Nice C Adjustable Dumbbell & Barbell Weight PairPros:
Cons:
- Can be used for full-body workouts
- Convenient two-in-one adjustable design
- Has a range of weight plates
- Plates may move around a bit
- Weight locks can be tedious to remove and put on
- Not ideal for heavy lifters
When space is at a premium, a compact solution such as this two-in-one adjustable bar could be just what you need. The bar features a connecting bar that can be used for dumbbells and as a barbell.
Adjustable weight plates are available to further customize each lifting session according to your needs. To get that same full-body workout as you would at the gym, you can use the dumbbell to strengthen your arms and the barbell for squats.
The entire set helps strengthen your upper and lower body as well as your core. This set contains weight plates ranging from 2.8 to 4.4 pounds. Non-slip neoprene construction keeps the set safe in your hands.
-
12. BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0Price: $169.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with resistance bands, handles and a collapsible resistance bar
- Can be used for over 300 exercises
- Folds up for easy storage when done
- May lift off the ground with heavier exercises
- Not ideal for squatting
- Only comes with lighter weight resistance bands
Even the most cramped home gym has room for the BodyBoss 2.0. This highly portable home gym is a practical space-saving solution for any home. Don’t let its compact size fool you, though, as you can still complete your favorite full-body workouts.
This portable home gym comes with resistance bands, handles and a collapsible resistance bar. You’ll also find wrist and ankle straps.
The compact home gym allows you to perform over 300 exercises, making it a practical investment for every fitness level. When your workout is over, simply fold up to resistance bands and collapse the workout bar. Multiple colors are available.
-
13. Sportsroyals Power Tower Dip StationPros:
Cons:
- Sturdy H-shaped base
- Slightly inclined armrest prevents elbows from slipping
- Pull-up bar is height adjustable
- Narrow bar grips
- Assembly instructions could be better
- Dip bars are a bit wide
You don’t need to splurge to get a sturdy power tower for your home gym. This Sportsroyals stand features a long H-shaped base with additional loading points and increased stability. Another perk is its 14-gauge heavy-duty steel frame, which supports up to 400 pounds.
A scratch-resistant coated finish makes this tower a long-lasting addition to your home workout routine. In addition to elbow pads for protection, you’ll also find a slightly inclined armrest to keep your elbows from slipping.
If you’re sharing the fitness equipment with others, simply adjust the backrest as needed. The tower also has a height-adjustable pull-up bar. You can use this versatile piece of fitness equipment for chin-ups, push-ups, tricep dips, pull-ups and more.
-
14. ihuan Ventilated Gym Workout GlovesPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Full support for hands and wrists
- Designed for enhanced grip and friction
- Machine washable for added convenience
- Can be difficult to remove when sweaty
- May intrude on wrist watch space
- Wrap-around wrist strap is a bit long
Protect your hands during weight lifting sessions with these ventilated workout gloves. The gloves feature an ergonomic pad design to help increase your grip on various surfaces.
There’s also a thickened cushion on the inside to prevent tears and calluses. Sweaty hands are less of an issue thanks to the open design on the back of the glove. This added ventilation also keeps the gloves from smelling bad after workouts.
The gloves are machine washable for added convenience. Several sizes and colors are available.
-
15. LifePro Waver Vibration Fitness PlatformPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes four resistance bands
- Loop bands are also included
- Includes a user guide and remote control
- Only has one motor
- Small display screen
- Doesn't have Bluetooth speakers
Shake up your home fitness routine with a vibration plate exercise machine. This whole-body workout platform can help you lose weight, build muscle, and improve your flexibility. Using a vibration machine for a single quick session each day can also improve your circulation.
Four resistance bands are included, along with loop bands for upper body workouts. The set also comes with a user guide and remote control. If you’re not sure how to get started, consult the accompanying eBook.
Waver features an anti-slip rubber surface and adjustable speeds from one to 99. A quick glance at the display screen shows your time, speed, mode and more.
-
16. NordicTrack T Series Treadmill (T 6.5 S)Price: $1,070.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can stream live and on-demand workouts with iFit membership
- Spacious belt for running and walking
- Has EKG grip pulse for heart rate tracking
- Can't stream other services through the display screen
- Some find it underpowered for sprint workouts
- Deck can feel slightly cramped for taller users
The space-saving NordicTrack T 6.5 Si treadmill conveniently folds up for storage when it’s not in use. When you’re ready to walk or run, the 20 x 55-inch tread belt provides ample space for your workouts. You’ll also find one-touch incline control up to 10 percent and one-touch speed control up to 10 miles per hour.
You can subscribe to iFit for interactive personal training sessions after the included one-month membership expires. When you’re using iFit, your trainer will automatically adjust the speed and incline to keep you focused on your workouts.
This compact treadmill supports up to 300 pounds as is covered by a 10-year frame warranty.
-
17. SPRI Slide BoardPrice: $42.22Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy on the knees and joints
- Great for improving balance and stability
- Comes with over-the-shoe booties to protect the surface
- Board is a bit narrow
- Some taller users feel cramped
- Surface can be a dust magnet
Improve your balance without stressing your joints on the SPRI slide board. The board is easy on the knees and joints but provides you with plenty of opportunities to boost your fitness with various exercises.
The slide board is made with durable PVC material and has bumper ends to stop you from sliding off the edge. Over-the-shoe booties are included to keep the surface intact.
When you’re done using the board, simply roll it up for storage. A carrying bag with a strap is also included. This board works well for toning and strengthing your upper and lower body, glutes and abs.
-
18. Booty KickerPros:
Cons:
- Gripping feet for carpets and hard floor
- Stylish nickel plated accents
- Can be used for various exercises
- Weights aren't included
- Doesn't come with a tablet holder
- Not height adjustable
Booty Kicker is an at-home barre workout solution. If you’re short on space, the hinge design and quick-release mechanisms conveniently allow you to fold the product flat when necessary. You’ll also find rolling wheels to easily move Booty Kicker out of the way.
Rubber feet securely grip the floor when you’re exercising, so you don’t need to worry about slipping and sliding. Another perk is its sturdy steel construction.
Weight racks are included, but you’ll need to purchase the weights separately. There’s also room to install a tablet or iPad holder if you want to follow along with your favorite instructors.
-
19. Bosu Surge Adjustable Weight TubePrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Various grips for different exercises
- Targets core and other muscle groups
- Comes in 40- and 60-pound versions
- Need to adjust water to change the weight
- End caps aren't the sturdiest
- Can be tedious to empty and fill with water
Instead of dealing with potentially messy sand, you only need to fill this tube with water. The Surge weighs 40 pounds when it’s filled with water, making it a convenient option for various upper body workouts.
If 40 pounds is a bit too much, simply add less water to adjust the weight. The unstable resistance created by the water helps to strengthen and stabilize your core during workouts.
This product is made in the U.S. and has a leakproof design. If you need a bit more weight, consider upgrading to the Surge 60.
-
20. Victorem Stay Active at Home BundlePrice: $49.90Pros:
Cons:
- Comes with sets of hip and pull-up bands
- Bands are color-coded for convenience
- Includes a digital workout guide
- Not much weight varation between the hip bands
- Pull-up bands are one length
- Bands don't show corresponding weights
Victorem Stay Active at Home Bundle is a convenient multi-use solution for small home gyms. Even if you don’t have much available floor space you can use the included hip and pull-up bands for workouts.
Each hip band is a different tension level and is color-coded to help you keep track. You’ll also find a set of four pull-up bands. This set works well for a variety of exercises, including squats, clamshells and other lower-body movements.
A digital workout guide is included to help you get started and keep you motivated. You’ll also find a compact mesh carrying bag for easy portability.
-
21. Weider Platinum Adjustable BenchPrice: $129.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- On-demand workouts with iFit
- Has 16 available positions
- Supports over 400 pounds
- Not designed for advanced weightlifting
- Can take awhile to assemble
- A bit compact for taller users
The Weider Platinum Adjustable Bench is an affordable option for your home gym. This workout bench can be adjusted into 16 different positions to suit various heights. A chrome safety pin is included.
This bench features a 410-pound user capacity and is made with tear-resistant vinyl. Not only is this a durable surface choice, especially with heavy use, it’s also easy to clean after a workout.
If you’re not sure where to start, or you could use some inspiration, consult the included exercise chart for ideas. You can also access on-demand workouts with an iFit membership subscription.
-
22. FitTrack Dara Smart BMI ScalePrice: $89.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Measures 17 various body health metrics
- Supports up to eight users on one device
- Easily tracks and records progress
- Relatively basic app
- A few complaints of inaccurate readings
- Could use more detailed explanations for certain measurements
As you work towards your fitness goals, you can keep tabs on body measurements such as BMI, weight, muscle mass and obesity level using this scale. FitTrack’s Dara smart scale automatically recognizes users and tracks data for up to eight people. Use the accompanying app to track individual measurements on your smartphone.
The app works with iOS and Android devices. A separate athlete mode provides detailed information based on your individual exercise routine. A smart algorithm automatically adjusts as needed to match individual habits.
-
23. Gruper Eco-Friendly Yoga MatPrice: $31.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in two sizes and thicknesses
- Non-slip textured surface
- Cleans up with cold water and mild detergent
- Can be tough to roll up
- Carrying bag isn't the highest quality
- Edges don't always lie flat
Gruper’s eco-friendly yoga mat is made with TPE, an odorless and non-toxic material. Not only is this mat friendlier for the environment, it also won’t crack or deform with heavy use.
The mat is a bit denser than your average yoga mat, but it won’t lose its elasticity over time. If you’re looking to add a bit more color to your home gym, each side of this mat is a different color.
A non-slip textured surface keeps you securely in place during workouts, even during hot yoga sessions. This mat is available in two sizes and thicknesses and can be easily wiped off with cold water and mild detergent.
-
24. Crossrope Get Lean Weighted Jump Rope SetPros:
Cons:
- Slim handles are easy to grip
- Easily switch between ropes
- Access to workouts, fitness challenges and more via app
- Cable prone to fraying over time
- Switching out ropes can be tricky
- A bit pricey
Instead of getting tangled up as you jump rope, the Crossrope Get Lean weighted jump rope set will keep your workouts going smoothly. This jump rope set won’t coil or trip you up, which in turn makes it easier to achieve your fitness goals without disruption.
One jump rope doesn’t fit all, which is why this weighted rope is available in several sizes. You can even switch between light and heavy ropes in each set.
If you could use a bit of motivation, check out the accompanying app for access to workouts, fitness challenges and more. This rope is beginner-friendly and has user-friendly tutorials to help you get started.
-
26. The Step Home Gym Workout SystemPrice: $26.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can lock platform and risers together for transport
- Ideal for cardio and strength training
- Platform risers are adjustable
- Prone to sliding a bit on wood floors
- A bit narrow for larger feet
- Can't be used with additional risers to increase height
You don’t need much space to get in a good cardio or strength training session with this home gym workout system. The Step is useful for strength and stability training. You can also improve your core strength and get in some resistance training.
To make your workouts easier or more challenging, simply adjust the risers as needed. The risers are adjustable from four to six inches. When you’re done, simply lock the platform and risers together for transport.
This Step gym system features a non-stick shock-absorbing platform that supports up to 400 pounds.
-
27. Wahoo TICKR FIT Heart Rate MonitorPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Personalized heart rate training
- Waterproof up to five feet
- Automatically record and upload workout data
- Doesn't have built-in memory
- Straps may wear down over time
- Band can get slippery when wet
Wahoo TICKR FIT offers personalized heart rate training to keep you on track with your fitness goals.
Bluetooth and ANT+ technology let you easily pair the TICKR with your smartphone, GPS watch or GPS cycling computer. The Bluetooth heart rate monitor works with a variety of popular training apps such as Wahoo Fitness, Zwift, Runkeeper, Nike Run Club, Peloton, Map My Run and more.
You can automatically record and upload training data to Strava or another training platform.
Need a tracker that you can take to the pool? TICKR FIT is waterproof up to five feet. Other perks include LED lights, heart rate and calorie tracking and Apple Watch integration. The battery is rechargeable and lasts up to 30 hours.
What Do I Need for a Basic Home Gym?
There are lots of workout essentials for home gyms. Your needs may depend on several factors, including your fitness level, budget and the amount of space you have to work with. For some, a set of resistance bands or a treadmill is plenty.
If you prefer weight lifting, consider a set of weights or even a compact home gym to boost your strength. You may also consider a pair of weightlifting gloves to keep your hands safe as you lift.
While we have a lot of home fitness essentials in this guide, we'd recommend basics such as an exercise mat, foam roller, and a dumbbell or kettlebell to round out your home gym.
What Equipment Should a Home Gym Have?
If you miss the camaraderie of a studio-based workout, especially when it comes to group classes, consider an interactive treadmill or cycling bike. Some of the best cardio machines for home use have interactive displays or can be synced with your smartphone so that you can access hundreds of live and on-demand classes.
Cat Kom, CEO and Founder of Studio SWEAT onDemand, is a huge fan of online workouts when it comes to getting -- and staying -- motivated. "On those days where you don't feel motivated, press play on one of your favorite online workouts and only tell yourself you're going to do the first 10 minutes."
Starting out with small goals can even motivate you to keep working out beyond your set workout time, Kom explains. "It takes the pressure off and most often, once you get moving, you'll feel like doing more."
Kom also says that simply adding a workout time to your calendar can have huge benefits. "This blocks the time so others won't book meetings during your workout period and it makes you accountable to yourself."
What Should Every Gym Have?
The beauty of a home gym is that you can organize it according to your own preferences and budget. Even if space is limited, you can still find home gym essentials that won't take up much room. Even a set of resistance bands or an adjustable dumbbell can go a long way towards boosting your home fitness routine.
See Also:
- 11 Best Home Gyms: Which is Right For You?
- 11 Best Ellipticals for Home Workouts
- 15 Best Indoor Cycling Bikes (Peloton Alternatives)
- 11 Best Pilates Reformers for Home Fitness
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.