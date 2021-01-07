27 Best Home Gym Essentials: Your Ultimate Guide

Looking for more at-home workout essentials? Check out our best home gyms and best exercise mats for more options.

Working out at home is easier when you have the right equipment and accessories. Here’s your ultimate guide to the best home gym essentials to keep you on track with your health and fitness goals this year.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Do I Need for a Basic Home Gym?

There are lots of workout essentials for home gyms. Your needs may depend on several factors, including your fitness level, budget and the amount of space you have to work with. For some, a set of resistance bands or a treadmill is plenty.

If you prefer weight lifting, consider a set of weights or even a compact home gym to boost your strength. You may also consider a pair of weightlifting gloves to keep your hands safe as you lift.

While we have a lot of home fitness essentials in this guide, we'd recommend basics such as an exercise mat, foam roller, and a dumbbell or kettlebell to round out your home gym.

What Equipment Should a Home Gym Have?

If you miss the camaraderie of a studio-based workout, especially when it comes to group classes, consider an interactive treadmill or cycling bike. Some of the best cardio machines for home use have interactive displays or can be synced with your smartphone so that you can access hundreds of live and on-demand classes.

Cat Kom, CEO and Founder of Studio SWEAT onDemand, is a huge fan of online workouts when it comes to getting -- and staying -- motivated. "On those days where you don't feel motivated, press play on one of your favorite online workouts and only tell yourself you're going to do the first 10 minutes."

Starting out with small goals can even motivate you to keep working out beyond your set workout time, Kom explains. "It takes the pressure off and most often, once you get moving, you'll feel like doing more."

Kom also says that simply adding a workout time to your calendar can have huge benefits. "This blocks the time so others won't book meetings during your workout period and it makes you accountable to yourself."



What Should Every Gym Have?

The beauty of a home gym is that you can organize it according to your own preferences and budget. Even if space is limited, you can still find home gym essentials that won't take up much room. Even a set of resistance bands or an adjustable dumbbell can go a long way towards boosting your home fitness routine.

See Also: