27 Best Home Gym Essentials: Your Ultimate Guide

Working out at home is easier when you have the right equipment and accessories. Here’s your ultimate guide to the best home gym essentials to keep you on track with your health and fitness goals this year.

fitbit charge 4
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Built-in GPS
  • Call and text alerts
  • Active Zone Minutes
Price: $119.95
adjustable dumbbell set
ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell (Single)
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Space-saving design
  • Comes in two weights
  • All-in-one workout solution
Price: $311.99
home gym essentials
TriggerPoint CORE Multi-Density Solid Foam Roller
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Moderate pressure
  • Comes in two sizes
  • Durable foam construction
Price: $14.96
home gym essentials
The Ultimate Back Roller
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Great size for traveling
  • Won't compress the spine
  • EVA-molded foam
Price: $59.95
smart fitness mirror
FORME Life Fitness Studio Mirror
  • Stunning 43-inch display
  • Compact size
  • Easy to install
Price: $2,495.00
home gym essentials
AfterShokz Aeropex Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Bone conduction technology
  • Charges in just two hours
  • Wireless design
Price: $159.95
home workout essentials
MaxKare Kettlebell Set
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Comfortable handles
  • Set of three color-coded weights
  • Base rack included
Price: $73.66
essential gym equipment
SPRI Xerball Medicine Ball
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Dual-handle design
  • Minimal bounce
  • Multiple weights
Price: $49.98
home gym essentials
Stealth Core Trainer & Plank Platform
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Fun and easy
  • Full movement control
  • Keeps mind and body engaged
Price: $149.00
home gym essentials
TheFitLife Exercise Resistance Bands with Handles
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Five workout bands
  • Color-coded set
  • Stainless steel carabiners
Price: $32.68
workout essentials for home
Nice C Adjustable Dumbbell & Barbell Weight Pair
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Great for compact spaces
  • Non-slip neoprene construction
  • Adjustable weight plates
Price: $189.99
home gym equipment
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Highly portable
  • Great for cramped spaces
  • Space-saving solution
Price: $169.00
home gym essentials
Sportsroyals Power Tower Dip Station
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Highly versatile
  • Height adjustable
  • Scratch-resistant coat
Price: $189.99
home gym essentials
ihuan Ventilated Gym Workout Gloves
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Machine washable
  • Cushioned interior
  • Odor-resistant design
Price: $19.99
workout essentials for home
LifePro Waver Vibration Fitness Platform
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Non-slip surface
  • Display screen
  • Comes with a remote
Price: $199.99
compact treadmill
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill (T 6.5 S)
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Space-saving design
  • Folds for storage
  • Integrated speakers
Price: $1,070.00
home gym essentials
SPRI Slide Board
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Rolls for storage
  • Comes with a carrying bag
  • Ideal for toning and strengthening
Price: $42.22
home workout essentials
Booty Kicker
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Hinge design
  • Quick-release mechanisms
  • Durable steel construction
Price: $99.00
workout essentials for home
Bosu Surge Adjustable Weight Tube
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Mess-free design
  • Easy to use
  • Great for small spaces
Price: $89.99
home gym essentials
Victorem Stay Active at Home Bundle
  • Easy to transport
  • Ideal for small spaces
  • Multi-use set
Price: $49.90
workout essentials for home
Weider Platinum Adjustable Bench
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • High-density backrest
  • Exercise chart included
  • Tear-resistant vinyl
Price: $129.00
home gym essentials
FitTrack Dara Smart BMI Scale
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Athlete mode
  • Personalized insights
  • Monitors progress
Price: $89.95
home gym essentials
Gruper Eco-Friendly Yoga Mat
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Made with TPE
  • Stands up to heavy use
  • Easy to clean
Price: $31.99
home gym essentials
Crossrope Get Lean Weighted Jump Rope Set
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Geared towards beginners
  • Won't coil or tangle
  • Comes with two ropes
Price: $99.00
home gym essentials
Gorilla Mats Premium Large Exercise Mat
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Easy to clean
  • Non-slip bottom
  • Projects joints and floors
Price: $149.95
essential gym equipment
The Step Home Gym Workout System
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Non-slip surface
  • Compact
  • Shock-absorbing platform
Price: $26.50
Wahoo TICKR FIT
Wahoo TICKR FIT Heart Rate Monitor
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Compatible with many apps
  • Bluetooth and ANT+ technology
  • LED indicators
Price: $79.99
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker

    fitbit charge 4
    Price: $119.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Waterproof and swimproof
    • Wrist-based Spotify controls
    • Battery lasts up to seven days without GPS
    Cons:
    • Doesn't have the best battery life when using GPS
    • Only comes in one size
    • Fitbit Pay doesn't support all credit or debit cards

    If you’re looking for a waterproof Fitbit that you can wear when swimming, showering or exercising in the rain, the Fitbit Charge 4 is worth a close look. This Fitbit is loaded with features to keep you engaged and on track with your fitness goals.

    Highlights include Active Zone Minutes and accompanying alerts when you hit your target heart rate zones during workouts, and 24/7 heart rate tracking. You’ll also find over 20 goal-based modes for your favorite workouts.

    Instead of fumbling with your phone to access playlists and switch songs, you’ll find Spotify app controls right on your wrist. This watch has built-in GPS to track your distance and pace on runs. The expected battery life is up to five hours using GPS and up to seven days in normal mode.

  2. 2. ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell (Single)

    adjustable dumbbell set
    Price: $311.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Easily change weights by turning a dial
    • Comfortable chrome-plated knurled handle
    • Comes with a storage tray
    Cons:
    • Not available in sets
    • Longer length can make some movements awkward
    • Weight listed in kilograms instead of pounds

    An adjustable dumbbell is a practical solution for any home gym. The ATIVAFIT dumbbell features a space-saving design and handily nests in its storage tray when not in use. This single dumbbell maxes out at 55 pounds. If you need more weight, consider the 71.5-pound version.

    This all-in-one adjustable dumbbell can be used for your favorite upper body, lower body and core exercises. For example, you can use it with lunges, shrugs, curls, raises and more.

    You also don’t have to waste precious time switching weights, as the plates adjust in just seconds by simply turning a dial. A chrome-plated knurled handle makes the dumbbell a comfortable option for any athlete.

  3. 3. TriggerPoint CORE Multi-Density Solid Foam Roller

    home gym essentials
    Price: $14.96
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Ideal for beginner to intermediate users
    • Multi-density surface for maximum effectiveness
    • Supports up to 325 pounds
    Cons:
    • Can be a bit hard for beginners
    • Smaller size can be tough to use on the back
    • Several complaints of an initial residue

    Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or are just getting started on your fitness journey, a foam roller is an inexpensive tool for increasing mobility, stretching and more. For maximum effectiveness, slowly roll target areas, such as the calves or upper back, across the roller.

    Trigger Point CORE features a unique grid pattern to help relieve pain, boost flexibility and more. Its moderate pressure makes this foam roller a particularly good choice for beginner to intermediate users, although you can also search for softer and harder rollers.

    This roller is also available in 12- and 36-inch versions and has a maximum weight capacity of 325 pounds. If you’re looking for even more of a deep tissue massage, browse our best vibrating foam rollers for more options.

  4. 4. The Ultimate Back Roller

    home gym essentials
    Price: $59.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Supports up to 1,000 pounds
    • Tall enough to reach all areas of the back
    • Fits a wide range of user heights
    Cons:
    • Can be a bit hard for beginners
    • May intially require a towel until muscles get used to the rigid surface
    • Some wish the knobs were harder

    Back pain can quickly bring your workout routine to a halt. Whether you’ve struggled to properly roll out your back using a foam roller or you want to try using a more specific tool for the job, this back roller and yoga wheel can help.

    This handy piece of home gym equipment is tall enough to roll tricky areas, such as the lower and middle back, without compromising your spine’s movement. There’s even a gap to avoid putting pressure on the spine. Four rows of large, alternating bumps provide a deep massage as you go.

    It may not look like it, but this back roller can support up to 1,000 pounds. Its tough EVA-molded foam makes this back roller a sturdy choice for your home gym.

  5. 5. FORME Life Fitness Studio Mirror

    smart fitness mirror
    Price: $2,495.00
    Shop now at shrsl.com
    Pros:
    • Available as a base mirror or a fully-loaded gym
    • Learns and adjusts individual workout styles
    • Access to live and on-demand training sessions
    Cons:
    • Only works with FORME Life content
    • May be a bit large for very small gyms
    • Pricey

    Transform your home fitness routine with an all-in-one home fitness mirror. This smart mirror from FORME Life comes in two versions: Studio and Studio LIFT.

    Studio comes with a premium yoga mat and a heart rate monitor for your favorite fitness workouts. Upgrade to the LIFT for a premium rope grip, short bar and ankle straps in addition to the yoga mat and heart rate monitor.

    Both mirrors feature a 43-inch display and two-way live interaction to keep your mind and body engaged. As you go, machine learning and AI technology keeps tabs on your progress and can make adjustments as needed.

    Each workout is tracked in the app and can be shared on social media to keep you motivated and on top of your fitness goals.

    Find more FORME Life Studio Mirror information and reviews here.

  6. 6. AfterShokz Aeropex Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones

    home gym essentials
    Price: $159.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Gets up to eight hours of continuous play
    • Weighs less than an ounce
    • Waterproof design
    Cons:
    • Not suitable for swimming
    • Can be hard to hear in loud environments
    • Handband can get in the way when wearing a hat

    AfterShokz Aeropex is specifically designed for athletes and features a full wrap-around design for added security during workouts. Aeropex also uses bone conduction technology that delivers sound over the cheekbones, rather than inside the ears.

    Not only is this technology designed to be more comfortable during workouts, it can also increase awareness of your surroundings. An IP67 rating means the Aeropex is designed for even the toughest workouts.

    Aeropex weighs less than one ounce and features an eight-hour continuous audio playback time. Bluetooth connectivity makes pairing and connecting with compatible devices a breeze. These sports headphones aren’t designed for swimming.

  7. 7. MaxKare Kettlebell Set

    home workout essentials
    Price: $73.66
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Textured surface for maximum grip
    • Won't scuff floor surfaces
    • Flat bottoms make storage easier
    Cons:
    • Handles may become slippery with sweaty hands
    • Doesn't have wide-grip handles
    • Surface isn't powder-coated

    You can use this three-piece kettlebell set for a variety of workouts. The set includes five, 10 and 15-pound weights. Not only is each kettlebell color-coded, the weights are also visible to help you keep track.

    Each set is wrapped in vinyl for maximum comfort and performance. Additionally, you won’t have to worry about making too much noise or scuffing the floor when you put the weights down. Each handle is smooth yet textured to ensure you have a secure grip at all times.

  8. 8. SPRI Xerball Medicine Ball

    essential gym equipment
    Price: $49.98
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Ideal for non-release, moderate velocity movements
    • Comfortable hand clearance
    • Useful for ab exercises, rotational movements and more
    Cons:
    • Some complaints of an initial odor
    • Not useful as a slam ball
    • Handles can be a bit tight for those with large hands

    The SPRI Xerball medicine ball comes in multiple weights, from six up to 20 pounds. Some medicine balls can feel downright slippery, but the Xerball features a dual-handle design for a safe and secure grip.

    You can use this medicine ball for a wide range of workouts, from rotational movements to dynamic lower body movements, movement drills and ab exercises. Features such as a firm response and comfortable hand clearance make this dual-grip ball a solid choice for various fitness levels.

    The medicine ball is ideal for non-release, moderate velocity movements and has minimal bounce.

  9. 9. Stealth Core Trainer & Plank Platform

    home gym essentials
    Price: $149.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Use abs for movement control during games
    • Can be used with nearly any smartphone
    • Only takes a few minutes each day to get results
    Cons:
    • Paid subscription required for premium games
    • May move a bit on carpets
    • Plastic surface can get slick with sweat

    As the Stealth Core trainer shows, fitness doesn’t have to be boring. Instead of wondering how to squeeze in an ab workout or feeling guilty when you choose to play video games instead of working out, you can do both at the same time.

    Stealth is a portable core trainer that keeps your mind and body engaged by turning the plank into a fun gaming experience. Simply download the app to get started, and you’ll soon be playing games on your phone while using your abs for movement control.

    It only takes a few minutes a day to build a stronger core, but you just might find yourself sticking with it for longer sessions.

  10. 10. TheFitLife Exercise Resistance Bands with Handles

    home gym essentials
    Price: $32.68
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Includes a bonus eBook to get started
    • Lightweight and highly portable
    • Comes with door anchor attachments and ankle straps
    Cons:
    • Bands aren't height-adjustable
    • Small door anchor
    • Some complaints of an initial rubber odor

    TheFitLife resistance bands set comes with five workout bands, training tubes, ankle straps and door anchor attachments so that you can work out wherever and whenever you wish. You can use the color-coded resistance bands separately or stack them for a maximum weight of 110 to 150 pounds.

    Each band is a different color and is marked with its weight to help you keep track. Stainless steel carabiners add an extra element of security. A carrying bag is included, along with a bonus eBook to get started.

    You can easily carry this lightweight set wherever you go.

  11. 11. Nice C Adjustable Dumbbell & Barbell Weight Pair

    workout essentials for home
    Price: $189.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Can be used for full-body workouts
    • Convenient two-in-one adjustable design
    • Has a range of weight plates
    Cons:
    • Plates may move around a bit
    • Weight locks can be tedious to remove and put on
    • Not ideal for heavy lifters

    When space is at a premium, a compact solution such as this two-in-one adjustable bar could be just what you need. The bar features a connecting bar that can be used for dumbbells and as a barbell.

    Adjustable weight plates are available to further customize each lifting session according to your needs. To get that same full-body workout as you would at the gym, you can use the dumbbell to strengthen your arms and the barbell for squats.

    The entire set helps strengthen your upper and lower body as well as your core. This set contains weight plates ranging from 2.8 to 4.4 pounds. Non-slip neoprene construction keeps the set safe in your hands.

  12. 12. BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0

    home gym equipment
    Price: $169.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Comes with resistance bands, handles and a collapsible resistance bar
    • Can be used for over 300 exercises
    • Folds up for easy storage when done
    Cons:
    • May lift off the ground with heavier exercises
    • Not ideal for squatting
    • Only comes with lighter weight resistance bands

    Even the most cramped home gym has room for the BodyBoss 2.0. This highly portable home gym is a practical space-saving solution for any home. Don’t let its compact size fool you, though, as you can still complete your favorite full-body workouts.

    This portable home gym comes with resistance bands, handles and a collapsible resistance bar. You’ll also find wrist and ankle straps.

    The compact home gym allows you to perform over 300 exercises, making it a practical investment for every fitness level. When your workout is over, simply fold up to resistance bands and collapse the workout bar. Multiple colors are available.

  13. 13. Sportsroyals Power Tower Dip Station

    home gym essentials
    Price: $189.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Sturdy H-shaped base
    • Slightly inclined armrest prevents elbows from slipping
    • Pull-up bar is height adjustable
    Cons:
    • Narrow bar grips
    • Assembly instructions could be better
    • Dip bars are a bit wide

    You don’t need to splurge to get a sturdy power tower for your home gym. This Sportsroyals stand features a long H-shaped base with additional loading points and increased stability. Another perk is its 14-gauge heavy-duty steel frame, which supports up to 400 pounds.

    A scratch-resistant coated finish makes this tower a long-lasting addition to your home workout routine. In addition to elbow pads for protection, you’ll also find a slightly inclined armrest to keep your elbows from slipping.

    If you’re sharing the fitness equipment with others, simply adjust the backrest as needed. The tower also has a height-adjustable pull-up bar. You can use this versatile piece of fitness equipment for chin-ups, push-ups, tricep dips, pull-ups and more.

  14. 14. ihuan Ventilated Gym Workout Gloves

    home gym essentials
    Price: $19.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Full support for hands and wrists
    • Designed for enhanced grip and friction
    • Machine washable for added convenience
    Cons:
    • Can be difficult to remove when sweaty
    • May intrude on wrist watch space
    • Wrap-around wrist strap is a bit long

    Protect your hands during weight lifting sessions with these ventilated workout gloves. The gloves feature an ergonomic pad design to help increase your grip on various surfaces.

    There’s also a thickened cushion on the inside to prevent tears and calluses. Sweaty hands are less of an issue thanks to the open design on the back of the glove. This added ventilation also keeps the gloves from smelling bad after workouts.

    The gloves are machine washable for added convenience. Several sizes and colors are available.

  15. 15. LifePro Waver Vibration Fitness Platform

    workout essentials for home
    Price: $199.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Includes four resistance bands
    • Loop bands are also included
    • Includes a user guide and remote control
    Cons:
    • Only has one motor
    • Small display screen
    • Doesn't have Bluetooth speakers

    Shake up your home fitness routine with a vibration plate exercise machine. This whole-body workout platform can help you lose weight, build muscle, and improve your flexibility. Using a vibration machine for a single quick session each day can also improve your circulation.

    Four resistance bands are included, along with loop bands for upper body workouts. The set also comes with a user guide and remote control. If you’re not sure how to get started, consult the accompanying eBook.

    Waver features an anti-slip rubber surface and adjustable speeds from one to 99. A quick glance at the display screen shows your time, speed, mode and more.

  16. 16. NordicTrack T Series Treadmill (T 6.5 S)

    compact treadmill
    Price: $1,070.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Can stream live and on-demand workouts with iFit membership
    • Spacious belt for running and walking
    • Has EKG grip pulse for heart rate tracking
    Cons:
    • Can't stream other services through the display screen
    • Some find it underpowered for sprint workouts
    • Deck can feel slightly cramped for taller users

    The space-saving NordicTrack T 6.5 Si treadmill conveniently folds up for storage when it’s not in use. When you’re ready to walk or run, the 20 x 55-inch tread belt provides ample space for your workouts. You’ll also find one-touch incline control up to 10 percent and one-touch speed control up to 10 miles per hour.

    You can subscribe to iFit for interactive personal training sessions after the included one-month membership expires. When you’re using iFit, your trainer will automatically adjust the speed and incline to keep you focused on your workouts.

    This compact treadmill supports up to 300 pounds as is covered by a 10-year frame warranty.

  17. 17. SPRI Slide Board

    home gym essentials
    Price: $42.22
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Easy on the knees and joints
    • Great for improving balance and stability
    • Comes with over-the-shoe booties to protect the surface
    Cons:
    • Board is a bit narrow
    • Some taller users feel cramped
    • Surface can be a dust magnet

    Improve your balance without stressing your joints on the SPRI slide board. The board is easy on the knees and joints but provides you with plenty of opportunities to boost your fitness with various exercises.

    The slide board is made with durable PVC material and has bumper ends to stop you from sliding off the edge. Over-the-shoe booties are included to keep the surface intact.

    When you’re done using the board, simply roll it up for storage. A carrying bag with a strap is also included. This board works well for toning and strengthing your upper and lower body, glutes and abs.

  18. 18. Booty Kicker

    home workout essentials
    Price: $99.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Gripping feet for carpets and hard floor
    • Stylish nickel plated accents
    • Can be used for various exercises
    Cons:
    • Weights aren't included
    • Doesn't come with a tablet holder
    • Not height adjustable

    Booty Kicker is an at-home barre workout solution. If you’re short on space, the hinge design and quick-release mechanisms conveniently allow you to fold the product flat when necessary. You’ll also find rolling wheels to easily move Booty Kicker out of the way.

    Rubber feet securely grip the floor when you’re exercising, so you don’t need to worry about slipping and sliding. Another perk is its sturdy steel construction.

    Weight racks are included, but you’ll need to purchase the weights separately. There’s also room to install a tablet or iPad holder if you want to follow along with your favorite instructors.

  19. 19. Bosu Surge Adjustable Weight Tube

    workout essentials for home
    Price: $89.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Various grips for different exercises
    • Targets core and other muscle groups
    • Comes in 40- and 60-pound versions
    Cons:
    • Need to adjust water to change the weight
    • End caps aren't the sturdiest
    • Can be tedious to empty and fill with water

    Instead of dealing with potentially messy sand, you only need to fill this tube with water. The Surge weighs 40 pounds when it’s filled with water, making it a convenient option for various upper body workouts.

    If 40 pounds is a bit too much, simply add less water to adjust the weight. The unstable resistance created by the water helps to strengthen and stabilize your core during workouts.

    This product is made in the U.S. and has a leakproof design. If you need a bit more weight, consider upgrading to the Surge 60.

  20. 20. Victorem Stay Active at Home Bundle

    home gym essentials
    Price: $49.90
    Shop now at shrsl.com
    Pros:
    • Comes with sets of hip and pull-up bands
    • Bands are color-coded for convenience
    • Includes a digital workout guide
    Cons:
    • Not much weight varation between the hip bands
    • Pull-up bands are one length
    • Bands don't show corresponding weights

    Victorem Stay Active at Home Bundle is a convenient multi-use solution for small home gyms. Even if you don’t have much available floor space you can use the included hip and pull-up bands for workouts.

    Each hip band is a different tension level and is color-coded to help you keep track. You’ll also find a set of four pull-up bands. This set works well for a variety of exercises, including squats, clamshells and other lower-body movements.

    A digital workout guide is included to help you get started and keep you motivated. You’ll also find a compact mesh carrying bag for easy portability.

  21. 21. Weider Platinum Adjustable Bench

    workout essentials for home
    Price: $129.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • On-demand workouts with iFit
    • Has 16 available positions
    • Supports over 400 pounds
    Cons:
    • Not designed for advanced weightlifting
    • Can take awhile to assemble
    • A bit compact for taller users

    The Weider Platinum Adjustable Bench is an affordable option for your home gym. This workout bench can be adjusted into 16 different positions to suit various heights. A chrome safety pin is included.

    This bench features a 410-pound user capacity and is made with tear-resistant vinyl. Not only is this a durable surface choice, especially with heavy use, it’s also easy to clean after a workout.

    If you’re not sure where to start, or you could use some inspiration, consult the included exercise chart for ideas. You can also access on-demand workouts with an iFit membership subscription.

  22. 22. FitTrack Dara Smart BMI Scale

    home gym essentials
    Price: $89.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Measures 17 various body health metrics
    • Supports up to eight users on one device
    • Easily tracks and records progress
    Cons:
    • Relatively basic app
    • A few complaints of inaccurate readings
    • Could use more detailed explanations for certain measurements

    As you work towards your fitness goals, you can keep tabs on body measurements such as BMI, weight, muscle mass and obesity level using this scale. FitTrack’s Dara smart scale automatically recognizes users and tracks data for up to eight people. Use the accompanying app to track individual measurements on your smartphone.

    The app works with iOS and Android devices. A separate athlete mode provides detailed information based on your individual exercise routine. A smart algorithm automatically adjusts as needed to match individual habits.

  23. 23. Gruper Eco-Friendly Yoga Mat

    home gym essentials
    Price: $31.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Comes in two sizes and thicknesses
    • Non-slip textured surface
    • Cleans up with cold water and mild detergent
    Cons:
    • Can be tough to roll up
    • Carrying bag isn't the highest quality
    • Edges don't always lie flat

    Gruper’s eco-friendly yoga mat is made with TPE, an odorless and non-toxic material. Not only is this mat friendlier for the environment, it also won’t crack or deform with heavy use.

    The mat is a bit denser than your average yoga mat, but it won’t lose its elasticity over time. If you’re looking to add a bit more color to your home gym, each side of this mat is a different color.

    A non-slip textured surface keeps you securely in place during workouts, even during hot yoga sessions. This mat is available in two sizes and thicknesses and can be easily wiped off with cold water and mild detergent.

  24. 24. Crossrope Get Lean Weighted Jump Rope Set

    home gym essentials
    Price: $99.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Slim handles are easy to grip
    • Easily switch between ropes
    • Access to workouts, fitness challenges and more via app
    Cons:
    • Cable prone to fraying over time
    • Switching out ropes can be tricky
    • A bit pricey

    Instead of getting tangled up as you jump rope, the Crossrope Get Lean weighted jump rope set will keep your workouts going smoothly. This jump rope set won’t coil or trip you up, which in turn makes it easier to achieve your fitness goals without disruption.

    One jump rope doesn’t fit all, which is why this weighted rope is available in several sizes. You can even switch between light and heavy ropes in each set.

    If you could use a bit of motivation, check out the accompanying app for access to workouts, fitness challenges and more. This rope is beginner-friendly and has user-friendly tutorials to help you get started.

  25. 25. Gorilla Mats Premium Large Exercise Mat

    home gym essentials
    Price: $149.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Can be used with or without shoes
    • Durable enough for cardio, dance and other workouts
    • Includes a carrying bag and two storage straps
    Cons:
    • A bit heavy for transporting
    • Mat may not absorb all noise
    • Surface can get slippery when wet

    Whether you’re jumping rope, practicing plyometrics or are going through your favorite cardio moves, this Gorilla Mats exercise mat is a stable choice for your home gym. At 72 inches long and 48 inches wide, the mat is long enough for cardio, dance and strength workouts. You can also use it with or without shoes.

    With a thickness of six millimeters, there’s ample protection for your joints. There’s also no need to worry about damaging the floors. A circle pattern on the bottom of the mat keeps it from sliding, no matter how intense your workout becomes.

    This mat is suitable for all floor surfaces, including carpet and tile, and cleans up easily with a cloth.

  26. 26. The Step Home Gym Workout System

    essential gym equipment
    Price: $26.50
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Can lock platform and risers together for transport
    • Ideal for cardio and strength training
    • Platform risers are adjustable
    Cons:
    • Prone to sliding a bit on wood floors
    • A bit narrow for larger feet
    • Can't be used with additional risers to increase height

    You don’t need much space to get in a good cardio or strength training session with this home gym workout system. The Step is useful for strength and stability training. You can also improve your core strength and get in some resistance training.

    To make your workouts easier or more challenging, simply adjust the risers as needed. The risers are adjustable from four to six inches. When you’re done, simply lock the platform and risers together for transport.

    This Step gym system features a non-stick shock-absorbing platform that supports up to 400 pounds.

  27. 27. Wahoo TICKR FIT Heart Rate Monitor

    Wahoo TICKR FIT
    Price: $79.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Personalized heart rate training
    • Waterproof up to five feet
    • Automatically record and upload workout data
    Cons:
    • Doesn't have built-in memory
    • Straps may wear down over time
    • Band can get slippery when wet

    Wahoo TICKR FIT offers personalized heart rate training to keep you on track with your fitness goals.

    Bluetooth and ANT+ technology let you easily pair the TICKR with your smartphone, GPS watch or GPS cycling computer. The Bluetooth heart rate monitor works with a variety of popular training apps such as Wahoo Fitness, Zwift, Runkeeper, Nike Run Club, Peloton, Map My Run and more. 

    You can automatically record and upload training data to Strava or another training platform.

    Need a tracker that you can take to the pool? TICKR FIT is waterproof up to five feet. Other perks include LED lights, heart rate and calorie tracking and Apple Watch integration. The battery is rechargeable and lasts up to 30 hours.

What Do I Need for a Basic Home Gym?

There are lots of workout essentials for home gyms. Your needs may depend on several factors, including your fitness level, budget and the amount of space you have to work with. For some, a set of resistance bands or a treadmill is plenty. 

If you prefer weight lifting, consider a set of weights or even a compact home gym to boost your strength. You may also consider a pair of weightlifting gloves to keep your hands safe as you lift.

While we have a lot of home fitness essentials in this guide, we'd recommend basics such as an exercise mat, foam roller, and a dumbbell or kettlebell to round out your home gym.

What Equipment Should a Home Gym Have?

If you miss the camaraderie of a studio-based workout, especially when it comes to group classes, consider an interactive treadmill or cycling bike. Some of the best cardio machines for home use have interactive displays or can be synced with your smartphone so that you can access hundreds of live and on-demand classes. 

Cat Kom, CEO and Founder of Studio SWEAT onDemand, is a huge fan of online workouts when it comes to getting -- and staying -- motivated. "On those days where you don't feel motivated, press play on one of your favorite online workouts and only tell yourself you're going to do the first 10 minutes."

Starting out with small goals can even motivate you to keep working out beyond your set workout time, Kom explains. "It takes the pressure off and most often, once you get moving, you'll feel like doing more."

Kom also says that simply adding a workout time to your calendar can have huge benefits. "This blocks the time so others won't book meetings during your workout period and it makes you accountable to yourself."


What Should Every Gym Have?

The beauty of a home gym is that you can organize it according to your own preferences and budget. Even if space is limited, you can still find home gym essentials that won't take up much room. Even a set of resistance bands or an adjustable dumbbell can go a long way towards boosting your home fitness routine.

See Also:

