Colts Make Roster Moves With Rookie Offensive Lineman

The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent rookie defensive tackle Caeveon Patton for the second time this offseason at the end of July. To begin August, the Colts signed free agent rookie center Alex Mollette again.

Indianapolis announced the signing on August 2. In corresponding moves, the Colts placed wide receiver John Hurst and offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell on injured reserve.

This was the second time the Colts signed Mollette since May 13. He started at center, left guard and right guard while playing at Marshall for six seasons.

What Mollette Potentially Brings to Colts

Indianapolis originally added Mollette as one of its first undrafted rookies this offseason. The team released him in May, and he was still available when the team re-signed him on August 2.

Mollette started 46 games, including his last 36 contests, along the interior offensive line at Marshall. He redshirted as a freshman in 2016 and then began playing regularly the following season. Mollette received another year of eligibility because of COVID-19.

As one of the older, more experienced players the past two seasons, Mollette developed into a leader for the Marshall offensive line. He also became a two-time Conference USA All-Conference selection. Mollette made first-team all-conference last fall.

The Colts have a pretty strong interior offensive line with left guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly as anchors. But Indianapolis could use extra depth behind them. The Colts had four backup interior linemen on the roster before re-adding Mollette.

He will compete with Jason Spriggs, Wesley French, Will Fries and Josh Seltzner for playing time.

Spriggs arrived in Indianapolis this offseason as a veteran with some starting experience. The Colts drafted Fries in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Like Mollette, French and Seltzner are undrafted rookies this year.

Injuries End Seasons for Hurst, O’Donnell

Colts writer Kevin Hickey of USA Today reported O’Donnell left practice on Saturday with an injury. There is no indication of when Hurst sustained his ailment.

There have also been no reports about what injuries either player has suffered. But in all likelihood, the injuries were serious.

“Any player placed on the injured reserve list before roster cuts are not allowed to return [this season] unless they get waived with an injury settlement,” wrote Hickey.

The Colts just signed Hurst to add depth at wide receiver on July 26. He has spent previous seasons on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers practice squads. Hurst has never played in an NFL regular season game.

In college, he posted 77 catches, 1,242 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns at West Georgia.

O’Donnell has also never appeared in an NFL game that counted. He has spent most of the last two seasons on the Colts practice squad.

Playing at the University of Alberta in Canada, O’Donnell earned All-Canadian honors during his last two seasons. He made first-team All-Canada in 2019.

The official Colts depth chart has not been released. But without O’Donnell, ourlads reported Indianapolis has three players still competing for playing time at left tackle.

Without Hurst, the Colts have 12 wide receivers.