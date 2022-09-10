Breaking: All-Pro Quenton Nelson Signs MASSIVE Extension

The Indianapolis Colts have extended one of their homegrown players less than 24 hours before their first game of the 2022 season. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, offensive guard Quenton Nelson has signed a massive contract extension. The four-year deal is worth a reported $80 million, with $60 million guaranteed. The extension makes Nelson the highest-paid guard in NFL history and will keep Nelson in Indianapolis until he turns 30 years old.

Quenton Nelson is One of the Game’s Top Guards

Nelson was drafted sixth overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. Since entering the league, Nelson has been one of the top players at both his position and in the league. Nelson earned All-Pro honors in each of his first three seasons, one of two players to do so over the past 30 years. He has also been selected to four straight Pro Bowls.

The Colts were always going to pay Nelson, and general manager Chris Ballard hinted at such last week. Nelson has been a star for the Colts from the beginning of his career and is widely respected throughout the locker room, voted as a captain for the past two seasons. Nelson will now be a staple of Indianapolis’ offense for the foreseeable future.