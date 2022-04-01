Colts Fans, Media Respond to Carson Wentz’s Cryptic Social Media Post

Outside of answering typical introductory press conference questions, Carson Wentz has been silent about what really happened in his one season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Wentz, though, may be finally opening up a bit.

The quarterback posted on Instagram a few pictures of himself in a Toolcat Utility Work Machine. Along with the pictures, which appeared to be part of a sponsored post for Bobcat Company, Wentz wrote, “Building a higher road” as the caption.

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Called Carson Wentz a “Mistake”

Obviously, Wentz didn’t address any specific details about what happened with the Colts in his Instagram post, but some fans and media members have interpreted his caption to be a response to criticism he received from Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay during the final week of March.

Irsay was highly critical of the Indianapolis 2021 starting quarterback while speaking at the NFL’s Annual League meeting on March 29.

“I think the worst thing you can do is have a mistake and try to keep living with it going forward,” Irsay said of Wentz, via Colts Insider Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “For us, it was something we had to move away from as a franchise. It was very obvious.”

Irsay did not let up.

“No disrespect to Jacksonville, but I mean, they’re the worst team in the league. You play well and hard for the first quarter or so, and they’re looking to go to their locker room and clean it out. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” he said. “You say, ‘My God, there’s something wrong here.’ It needs to be corrected. I think that we feel like we did.”

Wentz completed just 58.62% of his passes for 185 yards with a touchdown and interception in the season finale against the Jaguars. Jacksonville, who held the worst record in the NFL last year, beat the Colts in that game, 26-11.

Wentz acknowledged in his introductory press conference with the Commanders that he did not play well to end the season.

“I think it was a year that had highs and lows, ups and downs,” Wentz said. “But the way we finished, the way I finished, was poor. It was definitely tough to swallow.”

Don’t expect Wentz to say much else. If he was indeed responding to Irsay’s comments through Instagram on March 30, the quarterback is going to take “the high road.”

Media, Fans React to Carson Wentz Instagram Post

While it’s possible Wentz’s Instagram post was nothing but a plug for Bobcat, members of the media and fans think otherwise.

NFL reporter Mike Garafolo of NFL Network implied on Twitter there was hidden meaning to be found in Wentz’s post.

This Carson Wentz IG post caption 🧐🤔 pic.twitter.com/WAiRvZCGrH — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 31, 2022

Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated called Wentz’s post creative. NFL writer Will Brinson of CBS Sports was impressed too.

Honestly, if that’s a shot, I’m actually impressed with the creativity in working it into an ad. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 31, 2022

Sponsored shade — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 31, 2022

NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller of ESPN continued the supposed trolling of Irsay.

Is he moving salt with that thing? — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 31, 2022

Colts fans, though, weren’t so kind to Wentz, making jokes about his ability to “accurately” work the Bobcat machine.

This likely won’t be the end of Wentz versus the Colts on social media. The quarterback will make his return to Indianapolis with the Commanders during the 2022 season.