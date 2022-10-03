Coaching Candidates to Replace Colts’ Frank Reich

Once again, the Indianapolis Colts started flat and failed to truly compete against the Tennessee Titans in a game that felt out of reach early in the first quarter.

The Colts lost to the Titans 24-17, even while not allowing a point in the second quarter. The team looked uninterested in defending their home turf against a division rival. That falls on the coach, and it is time that the Colts should consider moving on from Frank Reich.

Why the Colts Should Make the Move

Frank Reich was hired as the Indianapolis Colts head coach in February of 2018. He turned a 1-5 start in his first season into a playoff run, the last run of Andrew Luck’s career. After Luck’s retirement in 2019, the Colts failed to make the playoffs. Reich once again helped push the Colts to a wildcard birth in 2020 with Philip Rivers under center, but failed to advance past the first round.

But then came the utter disaster of 2021. Carson Wentz took the brunt of the blow following the collapse at the end of the season, but as 2022 has unfolded, it has become clear that there are more than just issues at the quarterback position.

The Colts fell to 1-2-1 on Sunday against the Titans, and they looked lost in every phase of the game. The team looks disinterested and lacks the fire that was so often seen during the glory years of the early 2000s. Reich looks to have lost the team, a seemingly unmendable offense.

Jim Irsay is not one to mince words and will surely be looking for changes in the organization. Reich has to be on the top of that list. Here are some candidates that could replace the Colts’ head coach.

Sean Payton Would Give the Offense Life

This one may seem a little far-fetched given the rumors surrounding Sean Payton’s return to coaching, but the Colts would certainly be interested if Payton eyes a return.

Payton is one of the most respected coaches in NFL history. In 16 seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Payton advanced to the NFC championship three times and won the Super Bowl once. Payton is the Saints’ winningest head coach, tallying 161 wins and 97 losses.

While he may be a bit of a pipe dream for Indianapolis, Payton would be a home run hire by Jim Irsay.

Dan Quinn’s Defense Could Thrive in the AFC South

Posting a 43-42 win-loss record is not exactly stellar, but Dan Quinn‘s experience and history of coaching a stifling defense would do wonders for the Colts. Quinn could have a field day with all the talent on the defensive side of the ball in Indianapolis.

Quinn will always be known for the infamous 28-3 collapse in Super Bowl LI, but his resume speaks for itself. Many thought that Quinn had the Broncos‘ job in the bag in 2022, but he decided to return to Dallas for another season as defensive coordinator. Dallas has one of the top defenses in the league and the Cowboys currently lead the league in sacks.

Shaquille Leonard, Kwity Paye, and Julian Blackmon would be fierce weapons on the defensive side of the ball for Quinn. Defensive head coaches have dwindled in recent seasons, but the Colts would be wise to consider Quinn.

Pep Hamilton – The QB Whisperer

Pep Hamilton is a name that Colts fans should recognize. He was Andrew Luck’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Stanford and was the Colts’ offensive coordinator from 2013-2015.

In 2020, he was the quarterback’s coach for the Los Angeles Chargers when Justin Herbert was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Most recently, Hamilton has been the offensive coordinator for the Houston Texans, where he brought Davis Mills‘s game to light and helped Mills to an impressive rookie season and start of 2022.

If the Colts are firing their head coach, there is a solid chance they are building from the ground up and potentially drafting a rookie quarterback. Odds are that Irsay will go with an experienced coach, but hiring Hamilton to elevate the game of a rookie quarterback could be the missing ticket in Indianapolis.