Colts Make Decision on Offensive line

After a major changing of the guard on the Indianapolis Colts‘ offensive line before last Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos, head coach Frank Reich and the Colts seem to have made a decision about the left tackle position moving forward.

Per Zak Keefer of the Athletic, things are looking towards Bernhard Raimann making his second start. “In order for him to get to where we need, got to get those reps and have those growing pains,” said offensive coordinator Marcus Brady during a press conference on Tuesday, October 11th, a statement strongly hinting that Raimann will earn another start on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Raimann’s Rocky First Start

The Colts decided to make a change up front on the offensive line before the Thursday night game in Denver. They moved Braden Smith from right tackle to right guard, Matt Pryor from left tackle to right tackle, and Raimann made his first start on the left tackle.

Per Pro Football Focus, Raimann was charged with four penalties in his 47 offensive snaps. He also allowed five pressures, resulting in one quarterback hit and four hurries. While he did not allow a sack, he certainly struggled in pass protection.

But one bad game is not going to ruin Indianapolis’s hopes for Raimann’s upside. Raimann, a rookie from Central Michigan, was seen as a bit of a project coming into the NFL, and the Colts knew that there would be growing pains. “That was a tough matchup for him all game. That’s a very good defense, very good pass rush. He was thrown in the fire, but I thought he battled and competed, and you saw some good things there that he could build off,” said Brady of his new left tackle.

The Colts, along with the Los Angeles Rams, have given up the most sacks so far in 2022. The Broncos have a strong edge presence, but the Jaguars have the second highest pass rush win-rate per ESPN. Raimann will have his fair share of difficulties against the Josh Allen and Travon Walker.

While Raimann may take a few weeks to settle in, he has all the tools and traits to be a starting left tackle in the NFL. This week against Jacksonville will provide a valuable learning experience for the rookie.

Offensive Line Help On the Way?

The Colts offensive line has been the talking point of each and every game. And some are suggesting that general manager Chris Ballard should make a move for some help in the trenches.

The Athletic’s Bo Wulf suggested that Indianapolis trade for Michael Dunn, offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns. Dunn, a three-year veteran has been the swing tackle for the Cleveland Browns. He has played in 44 offensive snaps in five games in 2022, mainly as an extra tackle during a run.

The Colts have given up the most snacks in the NFL, but their rushing attack is also struggling. Indianapolis has the seventh-worst rushing yards per game in 2022, averaging only 91.4 yards. Even with all-pro Jonathan Taylor, they average only 3.6 yards per attempt, fourth-worst in the NFL.

Last season, the Colts had the second most rushing yards per game and rushing yards per attempt. Something about Indianapolis’s rushing attack is off and Michael Dunn could be the missing link