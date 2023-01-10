Colts Request to Interview Four Coordinators: Report

The search for a new head coach is underway for the Indianapolis Colts, and on January 9, the team requested to interview four coordinators to occupy the vacant position.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported that the Colts submitted requests to the Detroit Lions to speak to defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The Lions came up just short of making the NFL playoffs with a 9-8 record — Detroit’s best record since 2017.

Just minutes later, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted that Indianapolis also requested to interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Earlier in the day, the Denver Broncos requested to interview Morris, who just wrapped up his second season with the Rams.

A fourth interview request was reported later in the hour by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport — this time with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. Steichen was also requested by the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers for an interview.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who led the team to a disappointing 1-7 record to end the season after Frank Reich was fired, still remains a “serious candidate” to earn the full-time job.

Even after a rough stretch during his interim tenure and without having any previous professional coaching experience, Saturday said he is committed and wants to lead the Colts for the foreseeable future.

“I have a very clear vision of how I can turn this football team around,” Saturday told ESPN writer Stephen Holder. “I’m not one that wavers. I’m pretty steadfast.”

Still wants the job permanently… "If I get this job, there's going to be significant change," based on how he would prefer to do the job. "It would look different." — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 9, 2023

With other potential candidates like Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh or current defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, Colts owner Jim Irsay could have the pick of the litter to lead the team in 2023.

The Case For Glenn and Morris

Glenn and Morris are two defensive coaches with plenty of NFL coaching experience.

Glenn, a seven-year defensive backs coach before becoming Lions defensive coordinator in 2021, led a defense that struggled during the first half of the season — a big reason the Lions started 1-6. The Lions also allowed the most yards in the NFL in 2022 (392.4).

However, in its last eight games, Detroit’s defense improved significantly, only giving up 20.4 points per game and going 6-2 en route to making a playoff push.

Unlike Glenn, Morris already possesses head coaching experience. He was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach from 2009-2011 and was interim head coach for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 after Dan Quinn was fired. That season, he led the Falcons to a 4-7 record.

What stands out on Morris’ resume is his 2022 Super Bowl ring with the Rams. With the Rams finishing 5-12 in 2022, Morris’ defense wasn’t as productive as the year prior, but his zone defense philosophy and leadership makes him a top candidate.

The Case For Johnson and Steichen

Johnson began his time with the Lions in 2019 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years coaching tight ends, he took the reins calling plays in 2022.

As a result, the Lions’ offense looked as good as it has in years. Detroit ranked fourth in yards per game (380), fifth in points scored (26.6) and running back Jamaal Williams led the league with 17 rushing touchdowns.

With an increased demand for young, offensive-minded head coaches, it’s also important to remember that Johnson is just 36 years old.

Speaking of young play callers, Steichen is 37 and has helped guide one of the league’s most prolific offenses.

The Eagles have averaged 389.1 yards and 28.1 points per contest — each ranking third in the NFL.

Nick Sirianni, the Colts’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2020, is currently the Eagles’ head coach. He and Steichen have each helped run Philadelphia’s offense for the past two years.

After Irsay made the spontaneous in-season decision to hire Saturday as interim head coach, it seems like the Colts’ next head coach is unpredictable. But each of these four candidates have caught Irsay’s attention and one could end up calling the shots next season.