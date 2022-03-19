New NFL Mock Draft Sends Colts Quarterback Compared to Three-Time Pro Bowler

The Indianapolis Colts remain without a starting quarterback on their roster. It isn’t likely to stay that way until late April, but the Colts may not find their future franchise quarterback until the 2022 NFL Draft.

At least that’s what the latest Colts centric mock draft from USA Today implies. Using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator, Kevin Hickey of USA Today slotted former Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Colts at No. 42 overall in the second round.

“It’s still likely that the Colts will make some sort of move at quarterback before the draft,” Hickey wrote. “Whether that’s signing a free agent or trading for a veteran, the Colts aren’t going into the draft with Sam Ehlinger as the starter.

“Ridder is becoming a real possibility for the Colts. He has the leadership traits they want in the quarterback position and while he may not blow teams away with elite arm strength, he has plenty of arm talent to get the job done. Ridder also shows plenty of promise when it comes to making correct post-snap reads based on the defensive coverage.”

Desmond Ridder Compared to Alex Smith

The four-year starter for the Bearcats has received mixed scouting reports from draft experts. The scouting department at Bleacher Report has ranked Ridder the No. 17 overall player, including top quarterback in the 2022 draft class while Pro Football Focus has him ranked 43rd overall and third among signal callers in this year’s draft.

ESPN’s big board has Ridder in the middle of those two rankings at 31st overall in the upcoming draft. ESPN also has Ridder rated as the No. 3 quarterback behind Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein of NFL.com has compared Ridder to former three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Alex Smith.

“There is nothing special about Ridder’s size or arm talent, but his improved confidence and field command has really helped him mature at the position,” Zierlein wrote. “He plays in rhythm and operates with consistently repeatable footwork and mechanics.

“He’s intelligent and processes quickly, which should help him find where the football needs to go regardless of passing scheme. Getting the ball to NFL targets accurately and safely, however, is not a given.

“Despite favorable mechanics, his accuracy and ball placement need work, and he doesn’t have the arm strength or release quickness to consistently survive off-target throws against pro coverage. He can run but is more of a pocket passer who can win with his legs than a true dual-threat quarterback.”

Smith posted a 99-67-1 record as an NFL quarterback and a .688 win percentage over his final 10 seasons. But he was often viewed as a “game manager” that needed help to win games.

In four seasons at Cincinnati, Ridder posted 10,239 passing yards and 87 touchdowns with 28 interceptions while averaging 7.9 yards per pass. He also rushed for 2,180 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Colts to Trade Into First Round to Select Ridder?

In his mock draft released March 19, Hickey speculated that Indianapolis may be interested in acquiring a first-round pick to select Ridder on the first day of the draft.

“The Colts may wind up having to trade up to the back of the first round for Ridder, but he is the kind of quarterback to take a shot on in this draft,” wrote Hickey.

Based on his polarizing draft grade, it’s tough to tell if the Colts will have to move up to get Ridder. But there’s one positive with picking the quarterback on first night of the draft instead of the second day.

All first-round picks come with a team option for the fifth season. So drafting Ridder in the first round gives the Colts the potential for a fifth season with Ridder on his rookie deal.

In 2018, the Baltimore Ravens moved up to draft Lamar Jackson with the final selection of the first round. At the time, there was a lot of discussion about whether Jackson could play quarterback in the NFL. Also, at the time of his selection, Joe Flacco was still Baltimore’s starting quarterback.

Drafting Jackson in the first round gave the Ravens extra time to determine whether he was the team’s future franchise quarterback.

That extra assessment time could be useful with Ridder or could supply the Colts an extra year to work out an extension for their next franchise quarterback.