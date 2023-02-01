Ex-Colts HC Reveals What Went Wrong During Indianapolis Tenure

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich recently took the Carolina Panthers’ head coaching job but had the opportunity to reflect on his time in Indianapolis during a January 31 press conference.

Reich spent four-and-a-half years at the helm of Indianapolis’ organization but was fired in early November after the Colts posted a 3-5-1 record.

Under his leadership, the Colts’ offensive production was ignited by running the ball effectively. Running back Jonathan Taylor posted a whopping 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021, for example.

But the run game never reached its full potential this season, ranking 23rd in total rushing yards (Indianapolis was No. 2 in 2021). Reich said that impacted the Colts’ ability to move the ball and get chunk plays.

“We were running the ball well, like we’re going to do here (in Carolina),” Reich said during his introductory presser. “Then, as this year started out, the running game disappeared. We didn’t get the ball vertically down the field a lot because of that and we ended up having some break downs.”

Poor offensive line play, injuries or quarterback instability could be attributed as a result, but Reich said the responsibility ultimately falls on him.

“That’s on me as the head coach — I’ve got to get that right,” Reich said. “When we don’t reach our goals, it’s under my leadership. That’s why I have an opportunity to be here (in Carolina).”

Reich Discusses Colts’ Firing

In December, Reich noted that he still wanted to become a head coach again. It only took him a few weeks to earn a job leading the Panthers, who actually started Reich at quarterback in the franchise’s first-ever game in 1995.

Reich said that getting fired but having the chance to seek employment elsewhere was a “blessing in disguise.”

“In the NFL, you’re going to have ups and downs, you’re going to have successes and failures,” Reich told the media.

The midseason firing from the Colts allowed Reich to process his tenure and think about how to start fresh in a new environment.

“We had four good years of good success (with the Colts) — then you go through one year where there’s a struggle,” Reich said. “Now you have a chance to reflect on that and it’s like getting an app. I like to talk to the players like this: in apps, you get version one. Then, there’s version two. I feel like this provides me the opportunity to de-bug some things, make things better. Now come out with version 2.0 or version 3.0. It’s better, it’s cleaned up.”

Historically, Reich’s Colts teams improved as seasons went on. His career coaching record is 40-33-1, but Reich finished 20-12 during the second half of seasons.

One aspect of head coaching that Reich appreciates is adapting to unparalleled circumstances. He said that making adjustments during the second half of a season — something he wasn’t able to prove to Indianapolis in 2022 — makes coaching enjoyable.

“There’s a little bit of side of me that says we’ve had a way as a staff of figuring it out,” Reich said. “Even when you go over a few bumps, I think we’re good at figuring things out. Injuries, things you have to get past, putting players in the best position. That’s a lot of fun to do.”

Reich’s Hopes in Carolina

Reich’s main goal is to continue his style of hard-nosed football that he implemented with the Colts.

Until Reich is able to do that during training camp, he has other needs to address. With free agency and the draft lingering ahead, Reich said he plans to focus on building his staff, offensive vision, a complimentary defense and “high-level” special teams play.

“The important thing though is that you’re starting with a good product to start, which I know we are,” Reich told the media. Now we clean some things up… all the areas that we’re really going to focus on, on a team. Then, how to stay true to the process, manage expectations in a way.”

After moving on from Indianapolis, Reich said he recognizes the leadership responsibility that coaches and players must each have and hopes to instill those values in Carolina.

“The head coach and the coaches can only do so much,” Reich said during his presser. “The leadership has to come from the locker room. I got a role that I got to play — I’ll do my best to play that role. Ultimately, that leadership has got to come from the players as well.”

During the head coaching interview process, the Panthers interviewed a majority of schematically offensive candidates before choosing Reich. Carolina ranked 29th with 306.2 yards per game in 2022.