Twitter Loves Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday After Colts Beat Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts won their first game with Jeff Saturday as head coach. Afterwards, it’s safe to say Twitter was in love.
Colts owner Jim Irsay received a lot of heat for the organization hiring Saturday because he arrived in Indianapolis with no coaching experience above high school. NFL executives around the league reacted negatively to the hire, and multiple NFL television analysts — Joe Thomas and Bill Cowher being the loudest — heavily criticized the decision to bring in Saturday.
But the newest NFL head coach has his fans as well, and they had a lot of fun on Twitter after Saturday led the Colts to a 25-20 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.
Saturday’s Former Coaches, Teammates, Co-workers Send Him Love
While one can question Indianapolis’ process that brought Saturday to the Colts as a head coach, criticizing the former Colts center is not as popular, especially among the people who know Saturday well.
His former head coach, Tony Dungy, former teammate and running back Egerrin James, and former ESPN co-worker and NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, were all strong supporters of Saturday’s after his first win.
Of those three Saturday supporters, Dungy was the most critical of the hire, but as he indicated, he never doubted his former center’s leadership abilities. Saturday appeared to make a difference in Indianapolis’ victory against Las Vegas.
Running back Jonathan Taylor told the media after the Week 10 win that Saturday provided “passion,” and his decision to go back to quarterback Matt Ryan at the last minute paid dividends. Ryan completed 75% of his passes, averaging 7.9 yards per attempt, with a touchdown. He also had a key 39-yard scramble and a rushing score in the victory.
It’s not surprising to see Orlovsky supporting Saturday. The ESPN commentator sounded interested in a coaching job perhaps on Saturday’s staff while appearing on The Dan Patrick Show a couple days after the Colts made their coaching change.
Saturday Wins Over The Rest of Twitter After Debut
The consensus among Colts media was that the new Indianapolis head coach came across well during his introductory press conference. He may have won over a lot of fans with that performance.
It’s possible other people have become fans of Saturday because of the criticism he received prior to his NFL coaching debut. After all, people love an underdog.
Or maybe people just love to post hot takes on Twitter. Whatever it was, Saturday was popular on the social media app the night of November 13.
Hiring Television Analysts Going to be a New NFL Trend?
The NFL is a copycat league. So prior to Saturday ever coaching a down in the league, one had to have known that if he had success over the final half of the 2022 season, other NFL teams might be more interested in considering candidates with no coaching experience.
There’s a long way to go for that to become reality. But Twitter was already there with the overreactions after Saturday’s first win.
Saturday won’t be able to enjoy his newfound love from Twitter for long. The Colts host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.