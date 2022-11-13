Twitter Loves Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday After Colts Beat Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts won their first game with Jeff Saturday as head coach. Afterwards, it’s safe to say Twitter was in love.

Colts owner Jim Irsay received a lot of heat for the organization hiring Saturday because he arrived in Indianapolis with no coaching experience above high school. NFL executives around the league reacted negatively to the hire, and multiple NFL television analysts — Joe Thomas and Bill Cowher being the loudest — heavily criticized the decision to bring in Saturday.

But the newest NFL head coach has his fans as well, and they had a lot of fun on Twitter after Saturday led the Colts to a 25-20 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.

Saturday’s Former Coaches, Teammates, Co-workers Send Him Love

While one can question Indianapolis’ process that brought Saturday to the Colts as a head coach, criticizing the former Colts center is not as popular, especially among the people who know Saturday well.

His former head coach, Tony Dungy, former teammate and running back Egerrin James, and former ESPN co-worker and NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, were all strong supporters of Saturday’s after his first win.

Jeff Saturday with the W….. go @colts

This is America… FYI:

5 presidents had never been elected to public office before becoming president: Zachary Taylor, Ulysses S. Grant, Herbert Hoover, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/L8pK0DMFr0 — Edgerrin James (@EdgerrinJames) November 14, 2022

What a

-disrespectful

-embarrassing

-entitled

-unproven

-inexperienced Win by @SaturdayJeff — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 14, 2022

Of those three Saturday supporters, Dungy was the most critical of the hire, but as he indicated, he never doubted his former center’s leadership abilities. Saturday appeared to make a difference in Indianapolis’ victory against Las Vegas.

Running back Jonathan Taylor told the media after the Week 10 win that Saturday provided “passion,” and his decision to go back to quarterback Matt Ryan at the last minute paid dividends. Ryan completed 75% of his passes, averaging 7.9 yards per attempt, with a touchdown. He also had a key 39-yard scramble and a rushing score in the victory.

It’s not surprising to see Orlovsky supporting Saturday. The ESPN commentator sounded interested in a coaching job perhaps on Saturday’s staff while appearing on The Dan Patrick Show a couple days after the Colts made their coaching change.

Saturday Wins Over The Rest of Twitter After Debut

The consensus among Colts media was that the new Indianapolis head coach came across well during his introductory press conference. He may have won over a lot of fans with that performance.

It’s possible other people have become fans of Saturday because of the criticism he received prior to his NFL coaching debut. After all, people love an underdog.

Or maybe people just love to post hot takes on Twitter. Whatever it was, Saturday was popular on the social media app the night of November 13.

A lot of people talk a lot of big game on Twitter, but has anybody ever personally backed up a tweet more than Jeff Saturday just did? https://t.co/TOxDwl1yqj — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) November 14, 2022

Not a #Colts fan in the least, but I was rooting for them today simply because of all the 🗑️ takes about Jeff Saturday like the out of touch Cower … https://t.co/XqC6bixIhb — Travis David (@TDavid_SDT) November 14, 2022

Jeff Saturday after winning his first game coaching professional football 😂 pic.twitter.com/TTl4WxUiD4 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 14, 2022

Jeff Saturday has the highest career win percentage of an NFL coach, besting Vince Lombardi, Bill Belichick, Don Shula, Jim Mora, Jr. and George Halas. — Falcoholic Matt (@FalcoholicMatt) November 14, 2022

Jeff Saturday is basically an attractive Mike Vrabel #analytics — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) November 14, 2022

It’s a shame Jeff Saturday doesn’t have all that experience Josh McDaniels has. — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) November 14, 2022

THIS MAN @SaturdayJeff IS UNDEFEATED AS AN NFL HEAD COACH Let’s GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/dMKgDe8bQy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 14, 2022

The Chargers whiffed on not hiring Jeff Saturday — Phill (@MeekPhill_) November 14, 2022

Will Jeff Saturday’s Colts ever lose a game again? Is Parks Frazier just Sean McVay but better? My column: — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) November 14, 2022

It took Hue Jackson and the Cleveland Browns 635 days to get a win at one point, and Jeff Saturday got one in less than a week as Head Coach of the Colts — John (@JohnHillbery) November 14, 2022

Hiring Television Analysts Going to be a New NFL Trend?

The NFL is a copycat league. So prior to Saturday ever coaching a down in the league, one had to have known that if he had success over the final half of the 2022 season, other NFL teams might be more interested in considering candidates with no coaching experience.

There’s a long way to go for that to become reality. But Twitter was already there with the overreactions after Saturday’s first win.

what if the Jeff Saturday thing ends up revealing that being an NFL head coach is actually way easier than everybody has claimed and you don't need to grind 90-hour weeks for 2 decades to be good at it — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 14, 2022

If the Raiders lose to Jeff Saturday they've gotta hire Charles Woodson as head coach mid-week. I don't make the rules. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 13, 2022

Jeff Saturday literally came out of nowhere and has his team playing better than Hackett has his team playing. Maybe #BroncosCountry should’ve brought him in on the bye week. — Matty Mulls 🎙 (@mattymullspod) November 13, 2022

Jerry Jones calling Tony Romo after watching Jeff Saturday coach the Colts to a win pic.twitter.com/aflvwMpOqW — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 14, 2022

Jeff Saturday about to get Stephen a smith coaching the 76ers — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) November 13, 2022

Saturday won’t be able to enjoy his newfound love from Twitter for long. The Colts host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.