Jeff Saturday Provides Mixed Answers to QB Questions

Things turned from bad to worse to downright embarrassing for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13.

What was a 2-point affair against the Dallas Cowboys turned into a five-touchdown difference because of a 33-0 avalanche from the home team in the fourth quarter. Major mistakes from the offense was the leading reason for the onslaught.

The Colts committed 4 turnovers in the final quarter alone, all of which led to Dallas touchdowns. The only possession Indianapolis had in the fourth that didn’t end in a giveaway was the kneel down at the end of the game.

Quarterback Matt Ryan had 3 of the 4 turnovers — 2 interceptions and a fumble. He also had an interception just before halftime.

With the abysmal performance, Ryan now leads the NFL with 18 giveaways this season. That’s 3 more than any other quarterback, and Ryan missed two games because of injury.

In light of the epically bad night during a very disappointing season, interim head coach Jeff Saturday received multiple questions about the team’s quarterback situation going forward during his postgame press conference on December 4.

At first, Saturday dodged a question about whether Ryan would remain the team’s starter. But then when pressed on the subject, Saturday provided a mixed response.

On the first followup question on the quarterbacks, Saturday said, “at this point, we’re riding with what we got.”

But his next response appeared to leave the door open for a change behind center.

“It’s five minutes after a beating,” Saturday said. “I’m disappointed. They’re [the players] are disappointed. No decision I make now is gonna be a good decision.”

— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 5, 2022