Colts Young Defender Returns to Field as Other Stars Remain Missing From OTAs

Cornerback Kenny Moore and edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue remained notable absences at the open media session of the Indianapolis Colts offseason workouts on June 1.

But the good news is safety Julian Blackmon was back on the field. Blackmon practiced with the Colts for the first time since rupturing one of his Achillies last October.

Here at Colts OTAs for the second week. No sign of Kenny Moore or Yannick Ngakoue. I do see Julian Blackmon, who’s practicing for the first time since rupturing his Achilles last fall. Stephon Gilmore also practicing. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) June 1, 2022

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!

Julian Blackmon Working to Return from Achilles Injury

Colts head coach Frank Reich informed the media on May 25 that Blackmon was “ahead of schedule” with his rehab.

“Yeah, it’s going well. He looks really good,” Reich said during a press conference. “When we’re out there working out, I see him over there, and they’re working him out physically, and he looks strong. He looks good.

“Not ready to put a date on when he’ll be back, but I’m optimistic that he’s doing well.”

Blackmon returning to the field confirms those comments from Reich. The fact he’s practicing is a great sign he is moving forward with his rehab.

The 23-year-old safety tore one of his Achilles during practice on October 20. He played in six games last season, recording 34 combined tackles, including 27 solos, 2 tackles for loss, 1 pass defense and 1 forced fumble.

As a rookie, Blackmon posted 42 combined tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 6 pass defenses and 2 interceptions in 15 games.

The Colts signed veteran safety Rodney McLeod to a one-year deal and drafted safety Nick Cross during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft as insurance. Achillies injuries can be one of the most difficult ailments to recover from in football.

But if Blackmon continues to make progress, the Colts will feature plenty of depth at safety this season.

Notable Defensive Absences for Colts at OTAs

As great as it was to see Blackmon return to the field, the Colts were still without two top defenders at practice on June 1 — Moore and Ngakoue.

Moore continues to attend Colts offseason workouts, but he is not participating in team drills. He is reportedly “holding out” in the hopes of landing a new contract.

No sign of Kenny Moore II https://t.co/QUEqxi2qli — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) June 1, 2022

Colts staff writer Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports Indianapolis has “no intention of addressing Moore’s contract.” Moore signed a contract extension in 2019 and still has two years remaining on that deal. Holder writes that the Colts view the deal as “a fair contract” for when it was signed in 2019, and the team typically doesn’t renegotiate deals.

Ngakoue, who the Colts acquired in a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in March, has not shown up at OTAs yet. Colts staff writer Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported on May 25 that Ngakoue “will be joining the team soon.”

As he did in his press conference on May 25, Reich again said the offseason workouts are “all voluntary” at this point, according to Colts insider Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.

Blackmon’s return is great for the Colts defense, but the unit will also need Moore and Ngakoue on the field to realize its full potential this season. Of course, with the regular season still more than three months away, it’s not too alarming that the entire team is not on the field yet.