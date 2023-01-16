Taking A Look: Top Non-QB Prospects For The Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are widely expected to find their quarterback of the future in the upcoming 2023 draft, but drafting one is not a forgone conclusion. On January 10, in his post season press conference, general manager of the Colts, Chris Ballard, told the media he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the Colts did not select a quarterback in the draft.

“It’s the fourth pick of the draft. We earned that. I don’t like earning it, but we did.” Ballard said.

Holding the No. 4 overall pick gives the Colts their best drafting position since selecting Andrew Luck with the No. 1 overall pick in 2012, giving them prime position to select a top quarterback prospect. According to Ballard, the Colts will only draft a quarterback if he is “the right guy.”

“I can take one, we can take one as an organization, and y’all are going to celebrate it and say we have got the savior for the Colts. And then if he doesn’t play well — why’d you take that guy? You gotta be right. We gotta be right.” Ballard said on drafting a quarterback.

If Ballard and the Colts determine their ‘guy’ is not in the upcoming draft, there are a handful of non-quarterback prospects that available at the top of the draft that potentially could make an immediate impact on the field for the Colts.

Will Anderson Jr., defensive end, Alabama

Ranked the No. 2 overall prospect by PFF, ESPN and others, Will Anderson is widely considered one of the best non-quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. Anderson is the first player in collegiate history to be named SEC Defensive Player of the Year in two consecutive seasons. Standing 6-4 and coming in at 243, according to NFL Draft Buzz, Anderson has the rare combination of strength and size where he can line up along the defensive line or at linebacker.

“You won’t find many 243-pound edge rushers who come with no concerns about their size. And that’s just how powerful and explosive Anderson is.” wrote Michael Renner of PFF.

Peter Skoronski, offensive tackle, Northwestern

Peter Skoronski had a stellar season along the offensive line for Northwestern and was the first unanimous All-American in the history of the school. Along with his first team All-American honors, Skoronski earned All-Big Ten honors and heads into the upcoming draft as one of the top offensive line prospects. Skoronski ranks as the top tackle on ESPN’s ‘best available’ draft prospect list, and is the sixth overall prospect on ESPN Draft Analyst, Mel Kiper Jr’s, ‘Big Board.’

“Skoronski started 33 games at left tackle for the Wildcats, and he keeps getting better. He allowed just nine pressures and one sack this season, even though his team has struggled.” Kiper wrote.

Quentin Johnston, wide receiver, TCU

Coming off an appearance in the National Championship game, TCU’s Quentin Johnston is ranked the top wide receiver prospect by PFF and USA Today. Johnston has premiere size at the position standing 6-4 and 215 pounds, and has the strength rarely seen at the position. According to PFF Johnston forced 41 missed tackles on his 97 career receptions.

Danny Heifetz, NFL Analyst with The Ringer, predicts Johnston will be the first receiver off the board and called Johnston “all muscle”

With the No. 4 overall pick, If the Colts opt to not go with a quarterback, they will be in prime position to draft one of the many talented non-quarterback prospects.