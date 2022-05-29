NFL Analyst Identifies Colts’ Most Underappreciated Player

There’s no question that in order to win the Super Bowl, one must have a bunch of NFL stars. But Super Bowl winners usually have plenty of underrated players too.

With that in mind, as she does every offseason, analytics expert Cynthia Frelund of NFL Network took a look at each NFL roster to name the most underappreciated player from each team.

Frelund used a computer formula to determine her list. The biggest factor she used in her calculation was win share, which measures each player’s production during a season. Frelund also used salary ranking by position to help determine “under appreciation.” Furthermore, Frelund wrote that she gave priority to players who were not free agents “since it’s harder to be underappreciated by a team you haven’t played for yet.”

For the Indianapolis Colts, Frelund identified tight end Mo-Alie Cox as the most underappreciated player on the roster.

How Mo Alie-Cox is Underappreciated

Frelund admitted that her formula loves versatile tight ends. That proved to be true this offseason, as three AFC tight ends made her list as most underappreciated on their teams.

Alie-Cox’s ability as a run blocker and pass catcher helped him make the list.

“It certainly doesn’t show up in a traditional box score, but run-blocking for tight ends, especially in run-first offenses, is extremely important — and Alie-Cox ranked 12th best in the NFL in 2021, per computer vision,” Frelund wrote. “Alie-Cox also hauled in four touchdowns last season, which doubled his career total prior to 2021.”

Alie-Cox saw more targets but posted fewer receptions in 2021 than 2020. His catch percentage dropped from 79.5% with Philip Rivers two years ago to 53.3% with Carson Wentz last season. That decrease, though, could have as much to do with the quarterback as Alie-Cox.

As Frelund noted, he set a new career high with 4 touchdowns in 2021. He also averaged 13.2 yards per reception, which is his highest average in a season where he had at least eight catches.

The other tight ends on Frelund’s list were Albert Okwuegbunam of the Denver Broncos and Pat Freiermuth for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Expectations for Mo Alie-Cox in 2022

With a more consistent quarterback again this fall, Frelund has high expectations for Alie-Cox in 2022.

“Look for the recently re-signed veteran to be a frequent target of Matt Ryan, as the Colts’ new quarterback is at his best when working with a dominant tight end,” wrote Frelund.

Ryan has loved targeting tight ends while behind center in the NFL. He played with Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez early in his career. A couple years ago, tight end Austin Hooper landed a big free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns after playing with Ryan. Then last season, rookie tight end Kyle Pitts led the Atlanta Falcons in targets, receptions, receiving yards and yards per catch.

Alie-Cox will have a chance to become Indianapolis’ clear-cut leading receiver at tight end with no Jack Doyle on the roster.

It’s also important for Alie-Cox to take on a bigger role because of the inexperience Indianapolis has at wide receiver. Michael Pittman Jr. is the only wideout on the Colts roster who has posted more than 400 receiving yards in a single season.