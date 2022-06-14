NFL Analyst Projects Every Game Result for 2022 Colts Season

It’s never too early to predict game results for an NFL season.

NFL analyst Adam Rank of NFL Network projected results of every NFL game for the upcoming 2022 season on June 9. In those predictions, Rank had the Indianapolis Colts finishing with a 9-8 record for the second straight season.

While that may sound like a disappointment to Indianapolis fans, Rank looked at his projected nine wins for the Indianapolis Colts as a positive.

“9-8 — that’s a pretty good record in this AFC.”

In addition to the win-loss record, Rank also revealed his best and worst case scenario for the Colts in 2022.

“Here’s their best case scenario — Matty Ice rides to the rescue and plays some excellent football to get the Colts back to the playoffs,” Rank said. “Their worst case is that Ryan isn’t the answer, and the Colts fall just short yet again.”

Either way, Rank expects the Colts to compete for a playoff spot.

Rank Projects Colts to Fare Poorly Against 2021 Playoff Teams

While Indianapolis will possess the sixth-easiest strength of schedule this season based on opponents’ combined win percentage from last year (.469), the Colts were unfortunate to draw eight matchups against playoff teams from last season. About half the AFC will have either six or seven games versus 2021 postseason squads.

The good news is Indianapolis will only face one team who won a playoff game last season — the Kansas City Chiefs.

But Rank still has the Colts failing to win 10 games in part because he doesn’t have faith that Frank Reich’s squad will beat elite competition this fall.

Rank projects the Indianapolis to finish 3-5 versus 2021 playoff teams this season. He predicted Indianapolis to beat the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rank predicted the Colts to lose to the Chiefs, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. He also guessed the Colts would split with the Tennessee Titans.

The NFL analyst says the Colts will go 6-3 against non-playoff 2021 teams. He predicted the Colts to sweep the Jaguars and Texans while also beating the Washington Commanders and New York Giants. But Rank says the Colts will lose to the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers.

Unless the Colts can finish at least .500 against 2021 playoff teams, Indianapolis will probably have to beat either the Broncos, Vikings or Chargers to finish with 10 wins. That’s also assuming the Colts sweep the Jaguars for the first time since 2014.

Rank Predicts Another Campaign Full of Highs and Lows for Colts

Indianapolis practically had a tale of three different seasons last year. The Colts started 0-3, but then won three of the next four contests. From October 3 to December 25, Indianapolis went 9-3 with two of its losses coming in overtime.

But then the Colts limped to the finish line with two defeats at the end of the season to finish 9-8.

Rank predicts the Colts to experience another inconsistent year this fall. In his 2022 game predictions for Indianapolis, Rank did not have any three-week stretch where the Colts alternated wins and losses. Instead, he projects Indianapolis to experience four winning streaks of at least two games and then two three-game losing streaks.

The Colts will have to avoid losing back-to-back games so often to return to the postseason in 2022.

For Rank’s game-by-game predictions for every team, watch the video below: