Colts, Matt Ryan Plummet on NFL, QB Power Rankings

The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2022 season as a possible Super Bowl contender. But to open the campaign, that looks far from reality for the Colts, and as a result, they have significantly dropped in most of the popular NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 3.

One NFL Power Ranking list placed the Colts dead last in the league at No. 32.

Likewise, quarterback Matt Ryan lost ground in NFL writer Marc Sessler’s weekly QB Index at NFL.com. Sessler ranked Ryan No. 21 among all starting quarterbacks entering Week 3.

Colts Fall in NFL Power Rankings

If one took the mean average of where Indianapolis sat in the NFL Power Rankings from NFL.com, ESPN and Pro Football Talk, the Colts were ranked between team No. 27 and 28 after Week 2.

Of those 3 lists, ESPN ranked the Colts the highest at No. 25, which was a 9-place drop from the previous week.

“The Colts failed to make necessary defensive adjustments Sunday against the Jaguars, which is certainly an issue. But even more appalling is the lack of toughness seen from the offensive line,” ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote. “Running back Jonathan Taylor is getting hit in the backfield and quarterback Matt Ryan is under siege. This is unacceptable for a team with the NFL’s highest-paid offensive line.

“The success of the offense hinges largely on running effectively and using play-action, and neither is happening right now.”

NFL writer Dan Hanzus ranked the Colts at No. 26 in the NFL.com Power Rankings.

“Matt Ryan has done nothing to elevate this offense in two weeks, and he’s not getting much help from an underperforming offensive line and a thin wide receiver group that was without Michael Pittman Jr,” he wrote. “The soft nature of the AFC South should provide some runaway to get things sorted out, but a tie with the Texans and non-competitive loss to the Jaguars is as ominous as it gets.”

Hanzus previously rated the Colts at No. 15, so on the NFL.com Power Rankings, Indianapolis fell 11 spots.

The Colts made an even bigger drop in the Pro Football Talk Power Rankings. Indianapolis plummeted 18 spots all the way to the very bottom at No. 32.

Matt Ryan a Below Average Quarterback?

As one could expect, Ryan didn’t garner much respect on ranking lists this week either. Sessler dropped Ryan 5 spots on his NFL QB Index. He had the Colts quarterback at No. 21, notably behind Carson Wentz, Jared Goff, Jameis Winston and Trevor Lawrence.

“This version of Matt Ryan can’t overcome his troubled environment. His three-pick Sunday in a shutout loss to Jacksonville was ominous,” Sessler wrote. “Ryan was goaded into mistakes by a versatile Jaguars front that battered Indy’s line for five sacks and 10 quarterback hits. The absence of Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce left the 37-year-old throwing to understudy Ashton Dulin.

“We’re miles away from the “Shiny Happy People” aura surrounding Ryan’s offseason arrival.”

Ryan sat just in front of 2021 backup quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Geno Smith on Sessler’s list.

Through 2 games, Ryan has only 1 passing touchdown versus 4 interceptions. He’s posted a 60% completion percentage and is averaging 6.8 yards per pass, which ranked 15th among eligible quarterbacks during the first 2 weeks of the season.

Ryan led the Atlanta Falcons to 0-2 starts each of the last 2 seasons, but he played better in the Atlanta losses than he has to begin this year.