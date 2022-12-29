NFL Writer Says Colts GM’s Stock is ‘Down’ in 2022 Evaluation

The Indianapolis Colts’ 2022 season has been a rough ride. Between coaching dismissals, multiple quarterback benchings and player injuries, the front office continues to be the active agency behind personnel decisions.

Overseeing much of the operation is Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who was a talking point in a recent story by The Athletic NFL staff writer Mike Jones.

The piece goes in-depth on various NFL general managers who have either improved or worsened teams around the league, and Jones noted that Ballard’s job is on the hot seat given the Colts’ 4-10-1 record.

Jones attributed roster changes as key reasons Ballard’s stock is down. The Colts moved on from Carson Wentz to trade for Matt Ryan, which turned out to be a downgrade. Jones noted Ryan is “on the decline and not the difference-maker Ballard and company saw him as.”

The poor play of the offensive line is also addressed. Jones said the unit was constructed of “ill-fitting parts” to begin the season, resulting in struggles ever since.

“That cost them dearly in the run game, which had ranked among their strengths,” Jones wrote.

The ultimate point, according to Jones: the Colts narrowly missed the playoffs in 2021 but have already piled up double-digits losses with two games still left to play this year.

Ballard’s Tenure as GM

Ballard arrived in Indianapolis in 2017 with quarterback Jacoby Brissett leading the way after starter Andrew Luck had season-ending shoulder surgery.

Once Luck returned in 2018, the roster was much-improved under Ballard’s guidance. Ballard hit on several draft picks — including offensive guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Shaquille Leonard — and helped put together a 10-6 season with a Divisional Round playoff appearance.

Then, Luck suddenly retired in August 2019, further changing the course of Colts history.

Ever since, Ballard has not been able to find a signal caller as accurate or physical as Luck. With quarterbacks like Wentz, Ryan and now, Nick Foles, the Colts have struggled to make the postseason ever since.

That continues in 2022, as little continuity has made it challenging. What was supposed to be a promising season turned out to be disastrous.

Despite starting 12 out of a possible 15 games, Ryan is tied with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for a league-leading 18 turnovers.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in rushing last season and the team was second in the league in yards on the ground per game (149.4). This season, however, the Colts are 25th in that category with just 102.8. That disparity goes back to Jones’ point that one of the Colts’ best strengths has turned into a weakness.

Despite the trying times, Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay said on December 26 that Ballard would return to the Colts as general manager for his seventh season.

Indianapolis’ Biggest Need Entering 2023

One of Ballard’s strengths is talent evaluation. That’s been evident through draft selections, trades and free agent pickups throughout his tenure.

But one glaring issue that counters that is what seems to be a strong belief in veteran quarterbacks and their leadership. Barring the 2020 season in which Philip Rivers led the Colts to an 11-5 record and Wild Card berth, older quarterbacks have not been the answer.

The expectation is for Indianapolis to enter 2023 with a new quarterback, and the franchise is primed to do so.

The Colts currently have the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and mock drafts are projecting the team to select C.J. Stroud or Will Levis. It would be more difficult to do business with a divisional foe, but Indianapolis could even create a package to trade up to the No. 1 spot (currently held by the Houston Texans) to select Bryce Young.

Ballard seems to have Irsay’s vote of confidence and trust heading into the new year. But clearly, Irsay isn’t afraid to make in-season changes, as we saw with the firings of offensive coordinator Marcus Brady after Week 8 and head coach Frank Reich shortly thereafter.

Given the disappointing results in 2021 and 2022, could Ballard have a shorter leash if next season is all the same?