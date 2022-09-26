Colts’ Ryan Kelly Sounds Off on Comeback vs. Chiefs: ‘We Needed It’

The Indianapolis Colts had 6 long days to digest their latest road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after Week 2.

That’s a lot better than the entire offseason the Colts had to think about their defeat in Jacksonville during the 2021 season. But even about a week was too long to wait for another opportunity to play better.

For large parts of Week 3, things weren’t any better — at least for the offense, specifically, the offensive line. But center Ryan Kelly commended the offense for the modifications the unit and coaching staff were able to make on the fly on September 25.

It was sorely needed and urgently important in the Colts’ 20-17 comeback victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I think we came in and made some great adjustments at halftime, and that was critical to the game,” Kelly told the media after the game. “I think we always felt like we can move these guys. … Whatever play was gonna be called, we just dug deep.

“After last week’s performance, we needed it. The team needed it. It’s not always pretty in the NFL, but we beat the Chiefs at home, it’s awesome.”

Colts Offensive Line Does Just Enough to Win

In Week 2, the Jaguars pass rush regularly beat the Colts offensive line to place pressure on quarterback Matt Ryan. That happened a little bit again in Week 3, but miscommunication appeared to be a bigger issue.

The Colts allowed unblocked Chiefs defenders to freely rush Ryan multiple times early in the contest. It led to a lost fumble and only 101 total yards for Indianapolis in the first half.

But even with limited second-half opportunities, the Colts offensive line improved enough to score 10 points in the third and fourth quarters. Indianapolis drove 76 yards in 16 plays for the game-winning touchdown in the game’s final minute.

The Colts offensive line failed to generate enough push to convert their first 2 fourth-and-shorts of the game. But on the team’s game-winning possession, Ryan gained 2 yards with a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1.

Kelly explained to reporter Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star that Colts head coach Frank Reich is going to remain aggressive in those types of situations even with the offensive line struggling.

Without that aggressiveness, the Colts would have punted the ball back to Kansas City with under 7 minutes left in regulation.

“It’s only a yard, you don’t think much of it,” Kelly said. “But what that ends up becoming was massive for us.”

Colts’ Offseason Offensive Line Adjustments a Working in Progress

The other huge part of the Colts’ game-winning drive was the contributions from rookies. Wide receiver Alec Pierce and tight end Jelani Woods each made key plays, including scoring a touchdown, on the game-winning drive.

However, the Colts offense is hardly a finished product. Those rookies are going to continue to experience all the highs and lows the NFL has to offer. Indianapolis is also still starting 2 new players along the offensive line, including former sixth-round pick Matt Pryor at left tackle.

“It’s a learning curve,” Pryor told Glaspie of moving permanently to left tackle. “Some things on the right [side of the line] you’re not going to get away with on the left. I just have to learn from the mistakes to get better prepared this week for the next game and to not try to drown myself on the negatives and just pick up from the positives.”

In Week 4, the Colts will face the Tennessee Titans, who arguably also saved their season with a victory on September 25.