Sources: Colts looking for offensive line up, former Texas standout works out

The Indianapolis Colts are on the prowl for offensive line help, and hosted offensive guard Denzel Okafor for a workout on Monday, league sources told Heavy.

Okafor, 6-foot-4 and 322 pounds, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Texas by the Jacksonville Jaguars this spring, following the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he was released by the Jags on May 13, to make room for the team’s signing of offensive lineman Jared Hocker.

Offensive Lineman Denzel Okafor is working out with the #Colts today, per #NFL sources. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 1, 2022

Over the course of his collegiate career, Okafor appeared in 45 games, including 19 starts for the Longhorns, as one of the anchors along the offensive line.

During his final season at the University of Texas last fall, Okafor was well on his way to a dominant season, before a leg injury cut his Super-Senior campaign short after just five weeks.

However, Okafor’s NFL career has yet to reach the heights that he experienced in Austin, though, now that he is fully healthy that could be on the cusp of changing.

What Okafor would bring the Colts

Okafor has the versatility to play all three interior line positions, and prior to getting injured against TCU last fall, had been starting at left guard. Previously, Okafor was the Longhorns’ starting right guard.

“I knew what I wanted to do at the end of the day when I got hurt,” Okafor said, via 247 sports. “It was just within like a day or two, I was like, ‘I’m still going to go for the NFL. I’m going to get my knee where it needs to be and I’m going to perform like everybody else.’ By the time that pro day came, I was ready to perform. I was ready.”

Despite being released by the Jaguars on May 13, Okafor has drawn interest from several NFL teams, including previously working out for the Green Bay Packers ahead of training camp opening last month.

The Colts already boast one of the NFL’s premier offensive lines, that features the likes of All-Pro Quenton Nelson and Danny Pinter at offensive guard, but Okafor could be the kind of high-upside player who can provide quality interior depth.

Given Okafor’s versatility to fill in at a moment’s notice at either guard position, he could find a soft landing spot in Indianapolis, with little pressure to have to fight for a starting job immediately.