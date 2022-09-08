Pittman Sends Subtle Dig At Former Quarterback

Indianapolis Colts’ star wide receiver, Michael Pittman Jr., had some choice words for his former quarterback, Carson Wentz. Wentz was practically run out of town in Indianapolis, and Indianapolis Colts fans are finally starting to hear behind-the-scene stories of Wentz’s demise.

According to Zak Keefer of the Athletic on Matt Ryan‘s impact on the Colts, Pittman said “Last year, we were out there, running the plays, but we were basically just playing football… This year we’re trying to be organized, be at our spots and at our depths, because that’s how Matt likes it and how he commands it.” A not-so-subtle jab at the former Indianapolis quarterback.

Wentz Versus Ryan: A Tale of Two Opposites

Wentz had intangibles that most quarterbacks would dream to have: prototype size, dynamic mobility, and top-of-the-league arm strength. But yet he could never really put those pieces of the puzzle together. Wentz was sporadic and oftentimes played hero ball to the highest degree, leading to costly turnovers and, ultimately, detrimental losses.

Ryan, on the other hand, has been one of the most respected quarterbacks in the league for 15 seasons. While he may not have been able to hoist the Lombardi in Atlanta, Ryan consistently kept the Falcons in contention in the NFC and the NFL. Ryan thrives on accuracy and poise in the pocket, to never panic in the pocket, traits that Wentz oftentimes lacked.

According to StatMuse, Ryan has completed 65.5% of his passes, tied for ninth all-time. Wentz, on the other hand, has completed only 62.6% of his passes. Both quarterbacks have had similar interception percentages over their careers, but Ryan’s ability to complete more passes while also earning a higher average yards-per-attempt is the true difference maker. While he may be past his prime, Ryan should still be head and shoulders above any of the recent Colts’ quarterbacks.

Matt Ryan is Dialed In

The former NFL MVP was traded to Indianapolis for a 2022 third-round draft pick, a bargain for Chris Ballard and company. Ryan’s teammates have raved about the former Falcon since his arrival in Indianapolis and voiced that opinion by voting him as a captain for the 2022 season.

When asked about a chip on Ryan’s shoulder during a press conference on Wednesday, September 7th, head coach Frank Reich said “I have no doubt. I know I feel like that. I’d hope he feels like that.” Ryan echoed that sentiment following practice Wednesday saying “I think you always have something to prove… I know my motivation is as strong as it’s ever been.”

Ryan Earning Praise From Media

Yearly quarterback rankings have begun trickling in as the NFL season kicks off. The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz released his in-depth 2022 preseason quarterback rankings and ranked Ryan more favorably than many would have predicted. Ruiz subjectively graded and averaged six different categories to rank each quarterback. Ryan landed 12th on Ruiz’s list, thanks in part to a high pre-snap and decision-making grade.

Ryan has been ranked near the middle of the pack in many quarterback rankings so far, but his stock could skyrocket. Ryan is out to prove that he still belongs in the NFL and could very well be the key to unlocking Indianapolis’s success.