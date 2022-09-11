Colts’ Jim Irsay on Quenton Nelson’s Extension: ‘He’s Off the Charts’

It didn’t come until the final hour, but the Indianapolis Colts have signed guard Quenton Nelson to a contract extension before the start of the 2022 season.

On the eve of the 2022 regular season opener, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Indianapolis and Nelson agreed to a four-year, $80 million extension with $60 million guaranteed. The contract makes Nelson the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

That’s just fine with Colts owner Jim Irsay, who compared Nelson to a 7-time first-team All-Pro and Hall of Fame guard after the two sides completed the new contract on September 10.

“Quenton, he is a generational player,” Irsay said. “I’m sorry, I see [John] Hannah, and I see him of the last hundred years. I mean that’s how good Quenton [Nelson] is.”

Hannah played 13 seasons from 1973-85, all for the New England Patriots. He ended his career with 10 straight All-Pro nominations (7 times first-team All Pro). He made first-team All Pro during his final season, helping the Patriots make their first Super Bowl appearance during the 1985-86 season.

Hannah, who made the NFL 1970s and 1980s All-Decade Teams, also appeared in 9 Pro Bowls.

Jim Irsay on the Nelson extension: “A generational player – I'm sorry, I see (John) Hannah and I see him of the last hundred years. I mean that's how good Quenton is. As far as leadership and the type of team guy he is, off the charts. He’s why the Colts are a physical team.” — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 11, 2022

Irsay on Nelson: ‘Off the Charts’

The Colts owner continued to rave about the new highest-paid guard in the NFL following the contract agreement on September 10.

“As far as leadership and the type of team guy he is, it’s off the charts,” Irsay said. “He is why the Colts are a physical team.

“When you’re coming to play us, you are coming to play the Big Q, and he is the guy that represents us out there and everyone on this roster knows.”

Colts head coach Frank Reich also raved about several of Nelson’s traits following the announcement of his contract extension.

“Everyone knows what great ability he has, but I think what makes Quenton special is how smart he plays and how instinctive he is,” Reich said. “I think that’s what takes his game over the top. He’s a physically dominant player, but it’s his instincts and his intelligence that take him I think to another level.”

Some draft experts considered Nelson the best overall player in the 2018 class, but as a guard, he fell outside the top 5. Indianapolis snatched him at No. 6 overall.

As a rookie, he helped transform a mediocre, softer Colts offense into a physical, hard-nosed unit. That Indianapolis offense led the Colts to 9 wins in their last 10 games and a playoff berth. During that stretch of 10 games, the Colts averaged 28.1 points and 121.9 rushing yards per contest.

Nelson made first-team All Pro as a rookie and then again during his second and third seasons. He became just the second player in NFL history to make first-team All Pro in each of his first three seasons.

The only other player to accomplish that feat is Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders.

Being an All-Pro once is impressive. Being an All-Pro your first three seasons is special. pic.twitter.com/bKbMX7Ag5k — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 26, 2021

Nelson Voted One of Indianapolis’ Team Captains

Irsay’s comment following the contract agreement was high praise for Nelson. But as always, actions speak louder than words.

For the last two seasons, Colts players have voted Nelson a team captain. On September 7, Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich announced Nelson as one of the team’s 7 captains for the 2022 season.

That coincides with the praise Irsay had for Nelson’s leadership.

Nelson also served as a captain at Notre Dame, where he was an All-American. Nelson and offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey made up a dominant left side for the Notre Dame offensive line. McGlinchey went just 3 spots behind Nelson at No. 9 to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft.

With the contract extension, Nelson is signed with the Colts through the 2026 season.