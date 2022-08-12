Colts Release Veteran Prior to First Preseason Game

The Indianapolis Colts will play their first preseason game on August 13 against the Buffalo Bills. The Colts will now play that game without a veteran free agent they signed this offseason.

Indianapolis announced on August 12 that the organization has released offensive lineman Jason Spriggs. The Colts signed Spriggs to a one-year contract on June 10.

The 28-year-old has played 59 career games, starting 10 of them. He made one start last season for the Atlanta Falcons.

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!

Colts Release Veteran Lineman

The Green Bay Packers drafted Spriggs in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He came into the league as a right tackle, but he’s played other positions along the offensive line the last few years.

The Packers placed Spriggs on waivers and (after he cleared waivers) then injured reserve before the 2019 season. He signed with the Chicago Bears in 2020 and played last season with the Falcons.

Spriggs made 9 starts with the Packers, 5 of which came at right tackle during the 2017 season. He has started 1 game over the last two years.

It’s a bit odd to release a player a day before a preseason game, but Colts lead analyst Zach Hicks of Sports Illustrated provided a logical explanation to Indianapolis parting with Spriggs on August 12.

“Colts releasing Jason Spriggs likely just means that the team didn’t plan on keeping him on the 53 [man roster],” tweeted Hicks.

Colts releasing Jason Spriggs likely just means that the team didn’t plan on keeping him on the 53 and they wanted to give the veteran a chance to pick up with another team before the end of camp. I wouldn’t read too much into this — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) August 12, 2022

The Colts have to make five roster cuts by August 16. Releasing Spriggs on August 12 gives the team a head start on that and will provide more snaps to other offensive linemen on August 13 that perhaps have a better chance of making the final 53-man roster.

Optimism Around Colts Offensive Line Depth?

It’s logical to make one other conclusion from Spriggs’ release — the Colts are confident in their offensive line depth.

Indianapolis signed Spriggs to bring a veteran presence and versatility to the line. With the Colts releasing him, that’s a sign the team sees getting those needs from different players.

Veteran Dennis Kelly is potentially one of those sources. He has started at least one game in all of his nine NFL seasons. He is competing with undrafted rookie Ryan Van Demark for the backup right tackle role, and rookie Bernhard Raimann figures to be the No. 2 left tackle behind projected starter Matt Pryor.

With all those tackles, Spriggs couldn’t crack into the tackle rotation during training camp. Spriggs was reportedly practicing at right guard with the second-team offense.

At guard, Brandon Kemp and Will Fries are the top candidates to make the final roster as backups. The Colts also have undrafted free agents Wesley French, Alex Mollette and Josh Seltzner who can play spots at interior offensive line.

Those three players should receive more snaps in Indianapolis’ first preseason game without Spriggs on the roster. The Colts are expected to play their starters for a significant amount of time as well.

The Colts visit the Bills at 4 pm on August 13.