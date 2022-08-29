Colts’ Frank Reich Provides Update on Chance Shaquille Leonard Misses 4 Games

Sometimes, no news is good news. But that’s not the case with Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed Leonard went through individual workouts before the team’s final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 27. The coach even called Leonard’s workouts “encouraging” in front of reporters the day after the game.

But Reich also admitted that there’s no news on when Leonard will return to team drills.

“It’s just a question of when he can get cleared, to get off of PUP and get back on the practice field,” Reich told reporters. “How long is that going to take once he gets back on the practice field? I’m not sure the number of days.

“We could project about that. I think that’s probably not worth doing.”

On August 23, Reich admitted for the first time that Leonard could start the regular season on the PUP list. That would mean the Colts would be without Leonard for at least the first four games of the season.

Based on Reich’s latest update on Leonard’s progress, that’s still a possibility.

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!

Reich Raves About Leonard’s Professionalism

The Colts head coach has been very positive about the fact that Leonard had to undergo back surgery late in the offseason (June 7). Nothing changed in his response about Leonard’s progress on August 28.

When asked about whether he was encouraged by Leonard’s recovery, Reich said “very encouraged” and then launched into a long answer about how the linebacker has been working to get back on the field.

“From the start of OTAs, from the start of training camp has been the consummate pro. His maturity as a leader, his maturity as a professional has been on full display,” Reich said. “I don’t think he could’ve done one ounce more or one thing more any better to prepare himself to have the quickest comeback that he can have.”

While that’s great to hear, Reich’s response may come across a little defensive to some. It’s as if he needs to reassure reporters that Leonard truly is working as hard as he can.

“I know this, that Shaq has done everything possible to make that time – whatever that time is – as short as possible. He’s been a great pro and a great leader.”

Leonard is recovering from his second surgery in the last 13 months. He had surgery on his back on June 7 to fix a nerve that was causing pain in his left calf and ankle. The Colts placed Leonard on the PUP list at the start of training camp on July 24.

Possibility Leonard Misses Week 1

If the Colts put Leonard on the PUP list to begin the regular season, he will not play against the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans. Leonard missing three division matchups and a showdown against Patrick Mahomes is obviously not ideal.

So one would think Indianapolis will do everything it can to avoid Leonard beginning the season on the PUP list. But even if the linebacker is on the active roster, that doesn’t mean he will play Week 1.

Reich explained on August 23 that the real advantage of Leonard avoiding the PUP list is his ability to practice and continue working his way back into football shape.

“From our standpoint, we really want to get him back out there when he’s cleared. Even if he’s not ready to play, get him out there,” Reich said. “And you can’t get out there if you are on PUP. You can’t participate in anything. We want to get Darius participating.”

Leonard made first-team All Pro in three of his first four NFL seasons. In 58 career games, he has posted 538 combined tackles, 15.0 sacks, 11 interceptions, 30 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, 30 pass defenses, and 17 forced fumbles in 58 career games.