2 Key Colts Defenders in Concussion Protocol, Ruled Out For Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts will play a vital Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Unfortunately for the Colts, they will do it without 2 key defenders.

Indianapolis ruled out both linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis for Week 5 on October 3. Both players began preparation for the game in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Interestingly, ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported that the decision to rule out each defender was a team decision, meaning it came “independent of the concussion protocol.”

The Colts have ruled out Shaquille Leonard and Tyquan Lewis who are both suffering concussion symptoms. This decision was made independent of the concussion protocol. Team decision. Obviously relevant given recent events in Miami. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 3, 2022

Either way, the result is the same. Leonard and Lewis will not be able to help the Colts try to get back to a .500 record.