Social Media Goes Haywire After the Colts’ Historic 33-Point Blown Lead

The Indianapolis Colts made history in their game against the Minnesota Vikings, just not the kind of history the team wanted. After going up 33-0 by halftime, the Colts gave up 39 points to the Vikings, the “largest comeback win in NFL history,” according to NFL Research, topping the 1992 Wild Card game between the Houston Oilers and Buffalo Bills.
The first half for the Colts went about as perfect as one can go, highlighted by stellar performances from the defensive and special team units. On defense, led by defensive captain and linebacker Zaire Franklin, the Colts shut out Kirk Cousins and the high-flying Vikings offense. The dominant performance was capped off by a pick-six by defensive back Julian Blackmon.
Momentum for the game was set up by the Colts special teams unit after a blocked punt was returned for a touchdown early in the first quarter. The Colts were rolling and the team looked like they were headed for their fifth win of the season.
The second half was a different story. The Vikings put up two scores in the third quarter, adding another three touchdowns in the fourth, out-scoring the Colts 36-3 to set up overtime. In overtime, the Vikings completed their historic comeback with the go-ahead field goal as time expired.
Across the NFL sphere, fans, former Colts players, and NFL media members reacted to one of the most memorable regular season games in history.
Reactions From the Fans
After the game, the Vikings fans had a lot to say across the social media landscape, but in the first half of the game, Colts fans were feeling quite confident. One fan even considered taking a nap after the dominant first half.
Many Colts fans were riding high after the first half, including this one calling the Colts performance “#Glorious.”
Colts fans even had the memes ready to take shots at opposing quarterback Kirk Cousins.
The second-half reactions from the fans were a different story.
Another fan summed up his feelings of dread with a reaction GIF heading into overtime.
Even former players for the Colts made their voices heard, with former first-round pick and defensive back Jerraud Powers calling the Colts loss the “Frank Reich curse.”
Reactions From the NFL Media
Former Colts punter turned NFL personality Pat McAfee, who was calling a college bowl game for ESPN, tweeted out his reaction to the final score.
NFL writer for The Ringer, Benjamin Solak, in all caps, could not understand what was happening in this wild game.
Hall of Fame tight end and current ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe had some harsh words for the Colts, calling for the coaching staff to be “tarred and feathered.”
In the midst of Minnesota’s comeback, one NFL analyst put Saturday’s job security on notice, tweeting, “If the Colts blow a 33-0 lead, they might as well extend their offer sheet to DeMeco Ryans before they even get on the plane.”
The 39-36 Vikings Week 15 victory over the Colts will go down as one of the most memorable games in history — for fans, media and players alike.
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is no exception either, having now been on the wrong end of the largest Super Bowl comeback (28-3 in 2017) and largest overall comeback in NFL history (33-0).
Others are coming to Ryan’s defense over the 33-point collapse, including former No. 2 overall pick Chris Long, who tweeted, “Blaming Matt Ryan for that comeback is some bird brain s***.”