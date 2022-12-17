Social Media Goes Haywire After the Colts’ Historic 33-Point Blown Lead

The Indianapolis Colts made history in their game against the Minnesota Vikings, just not the kind of history the team wanted. After going up 33-0 by halftime, the Colts gave up 39 points to the Vikings, the “largest comeback win in NFL history,” according to NFL Research, topping the 1992 Wild Card game between the Houston Oilers and Buffalo Bills.

The first half for the Colts went about as perfect as one can go, highlighted by stellar performances from the defensive and special team units. On defense, led by defensive captain and linebacker Zaire Franklin, the Colts shut out Kirk Cousins and the high-flying Vikings offense. The dominant performance was capped off by a pick-six by defensive back Julian Blackmon.

PICK SIX. JULIAN BLACKMON ‼️ 📺: NFLN pic.twitter.com/Ux3k8XQvYB — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 17, 2022

Momentum for the game was set up by the Colts special teams unit after a blocked punt was returned for a touchdown early in the first quarter. The Colts were rolling and the team looked like they were headed for their fifth win of the season.

The second half was a different story. The Vikings put up two scores in the third quarter, adding another three touchdowns in the fourth, out-scoring the Colts 36-3 to set up overtime. In overtime, the Vikings completed their historic comeback with the go-ahead field goal as time expired.

Across the NFL sphere, fans, former Colts players, and NFL media members reacted to one of the most memorable regular season games in history.

Reactions From the Fans

After the game, the Vikings fans had a lot to say across the social media landscape, but in the first half of the game, Colts fans were feeling quite confident. One fan even considered taking a nap after the dominant first half.

Colts up 30-0 with 5:50 remaining in the first half. It might be nap time for me here…#saturdayshowdown #NFL — Nick(10-3) (@Nick_Warren1027) December 17, 2022

Many Colts fans were riding high after the first half, including this one calling the Colts performance “#Glorious.”

#Vikings 'all that' at the beginning of the game, and now 'all boos' at the end of the first half, and to top it off, the game is at their house. #Glorious#Colts making a statement today! pic.twitter.com/ZOewsflPxk — Dennis Towle, Jr. (@DTowleJr) December 17, 2022

Colts fans even had the memes ready to take shots at opposing quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“How do you feel how the first half went vs the Colts?” Kirk Cousins:pic.twitter.com/p21GirJNHP — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) December 17, 2022

The second-half reactions from the fans were a different story.

Jeff Saturday you are not seeing heaven https://t.co/bfMXNv3F6R — Willie (@WillieStrokerWI) December 17, 2022

Another fan summed up his feelings of dread with a reaction GIF heading into overtime.

Even former players for the Colts made their voices heard, with former first-round pick and defensive back Jerraud Powers calling the Colts loss the “Frank Reich curse.”

Frank Reich curse — Jerraud Powers (@JPowers25) December 17, 2022

Reactions From the NFL Media

Former Colts punter turned NFL personality Pat McAfee, who was calling a college bowl game for ESPN, tweeted out his reaction to the final score.

NFL writer for The Ringer, Benjamin Solak, in all caps, could not understand what was happening in this wild game.

WHAAAAAAAT IS HAPPENING IN THE FOOOOOOTBALLL GAAAAAAMMMMEEE — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 17, 2022

Hall of Fame tight end and current ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe had some harsh words for the Colts, calling for the coaching staff to be “tarred and feathered.”

Colts and coaching staff should be tarred and feathered. Up 33-0 and lose 39-36. Give Vikes credit for not quitting, but this is EMBARRASSING COLTS. Matt Ryan must think he had buzzard’s luck. Up 28-3 and lose SB. Up 33-0 and lose again and both in OT. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 17, 2022

In the midst of Minnesota’s comeback, one NFL analyst put Saturday’s job security on notice, tweeting, “If the Colts blow a 33-0 lead, they might as well extend their offer sheet to DeMeco Ryans before they even get on the plane.”

The 39-36 Vikings Week 15 victory over the Colts will go down as one of the most memorable games in history — for fans, media and players alike.

It's one thing having a reoccurring Tom Brady nightmares… but now Matt Ryan will routinely wake up in a cold sweat to Kirk Cousins shouting, "You like that!?!?" — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) December 17, 2022

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is no exception either, having now been on the wrong end of the largest Super Bowl comeback (28-3 in 2017) and largest overall comeback in NFL history (33-0).

Matt Ryan and the Colts pic.twitter.com/tvv3gNAuJ5 — Overtime (@overtime) December 17, 2022

Others are coming to Ryan’s defense over the 33-point collapse, including former No. 2 overall pick Chris Long, who tweeted, “Blaming Matt Ryan for that comeback is some bird brain s***.”