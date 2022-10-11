Colts’ Stephon Gilmore Receives Major Props for Game-Changing Interception

The Indianapolis Colts finished fourth in the NFL with 19 interceptions during the 2021 season, but Colts general manager Chris Ballard still aimed to add another difference maker to the team’s secondary this offseason.

That playmaker became former Defensive Player of the Year winner Stephon Gilmore. Five weeks into the season, it appears as though Ballard has hit a home run with that signing.

In his weekly column released on October 10, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer gave Gilmore major props for his start to this season, especially for his game-changing plays and the swag he played with against the Denver Broncos in Week 5.

“So far, so good, and the cool thing is Gilmore has brought more than just the sort of plays he made against the Broncos on Thursday night (with a crucial PBU and game-sealing pick),” Breer wrote. “He also has added a sort of attitude and edge to the defense in the big moments.”

Gilmore Receives Recognition from Pro Football Focus

The 32-year-old finished Thursday Night Football in Week 5 with 5 total tackles, 2 pass defenses and the interception. His biggest plays came at the key moments of the game.

The Broncos held a 3-point lead with a little more than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Russell Wilson threw a pass into the end zone. Rather than the Denver quarterback sealing a victory with a touchdown or the Broncos receiving the opportunity at a field goal after an incomplete pass, Gilmore intercepted Wilson’s throw.

It was a great time for Gilmore to record his first interception with the Colts. The Indianapolis offense took advantage of the extra possession, tying the game with a field goal at the end of regulation.

Then after taking a 3-point lead on the first drive of overtime, Gilmore came up huge again, batting away Wilson’s final throw of the night in the end zone on fourth down.

For his efforts, PFF included Gilmore on their team of the week for Week 5. He was the only Colts player who made the list.

Gilmore Bringing Swag

Colts head coach Frank Reich described Gilmore to reporters as more of “a quiet personality” but also added that he has a strong presence and confidence. That confidence came bursting through when the cornerback made his big plays to help the Colts win in Week 5.

“He kept trying me, so I made him pay,” Gilmore said on the Amazon Prime postgame show about Wilson throwing in his direction at key moments of the game.

The Colts players shared Gilmore’s exuberance after the game. The Athletic’s James Boyd tweeted that when the cornerback walked into the Indianapolis locker room, his teammates yelled out to him, “That boy him!”

Stephon Gilmore walking through the locker room, players yelling out: “THAT BOY HIM! THAT BOY HIM!” #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 7, 2022

Gilmore led the NFL with 6 interceptions and 20 pass defenses in 2019 when he earned his second All-Pro nomination and the Defensive Player of the Year award while playing for the New England Patriots. But in 2020 and 2021, Gilmore dealt with injuries, COVID and a contract dispute that hurt his production.

Colts fans are waiting for several of Ballard’s other significant offseason moves to begin working out. But signing Gilmore couldn’t be going much better.

It’s Gilmore and the defense that’s keeping the Colts afloat right now. They will have to continue to do that until the offense can find its rhythm.