Colts Host Visit with Former Defensive Player of the Year: Report

The Indianapolis Colts began the offseason slowly by only re-signing a few of their own free agents. But things have begun to pick up for the Colts in April, and the team could still make a major splash in free agency.

At least that’s the indication after Colts beat writer Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star tweeted on April 13 that the team hosted two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore for a visit.

This visit comes less than two weeks after Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay told Colts.com that the organization is still considering veteran free agents on defense.

“There could be — it would have to be at the right price because we don’t have much cap room — an addition that excites some. But we’ll see,” Irsay said. “It’s possible. I know Chris Ballard is looking hard at that, trying to find the right individual. It has to be the right guy at the right number.

“One more veteran possibly to come in and make a big difference.”

As a former Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore qualifies as a veteran difference maker.

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!

Colts Need at Cornerback

Indianapolis signed cornerback Brandon Facyson to a one-year contract this offseason, but cornerback still remains a position of need. The Colts allowed veteran Xavier Rhodes to leave in free agency and traded Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Rhodes and Ya-Sin each played more than 50% of the team’s defensive snaps last season.

Gilmore would fill that void better than just about anyone available on the market — assuming he is healthy.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore has made the Pro Bowl five times in his career and each of the last four years. But he’s played just 19 games over the last two seasons.

In 2020, he missed games due to COVID-19 and a torn quad. Then he started last season on the PUP list after he sat out training camp due to a contract dispute with the New England Patriots.

The Patriots then traded Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers in October. Gilmore played nine games for the Panthers last season and posted two interceptions with 13 combined tackles.

In 132 NFL games, Gilmore has posted 116 pass defenses and 427 combined tackles with 27 interceptions. He led the league with six interceptions in 2019.

Colts Still Among Leaders in Salary Cap Space

Spotrac predicts Gilmore to receive a two-year, $28.3 million contract this offseason. That means Gilmore will have about a $14.1 million average annual salary.

If his cap hit is that large, not too many teams have the space to sign Gilmore and their 2022 draft class. But the Colts are one of those teams.

Overthecap.com reports Indianapolis has about $21.7 million in salary cap space remaining this offseason, which ranks second most in the NFL as of April 13. Only the Carolina Panthers have more cash to spend in 2022.

The Colts are one of just six teams with at least $19 million in cap space.

That’s what makes Indianapolis hosting Gilmore for a visit so intriguing. There’s a lot of NFL teams that would love to add the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year to its roster. But the Colts have the means to do it, and he would fill one of the last remaining defensive holes on the team’s roster.