The Indianapolis Colts Look To Buck A Trend

The Indianapolis Colts have been labeled as contenders in most seasons since Peyton Manning was drafted in 1998. But yet, season after season, they fail to live up to the hype.

The Colts have not won a week one matchup since 2013, the longest streak in the NFL. And they have won just three over the past 15 seasons. A trend that they look to buck on Sunday, September 11th, at the Houston Texans.

Week One Tragedies

Frank Reich was hired as the Colts’ head coach in 2018, and each year they have had a tumultuous first week.

In his first game as head coach, the Colts gave up 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and lost 34-23 to the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2019, Indianapolis clawed their way back and scored a late touchdown plus a successful two-point conversion to force overtime against the Chargers. But the Colts could not finish the job as Austin Ekeler scored the game-winning touchdown.

2020 saw Indianapolis collapse and lose to Jacksonville Jaguars, who would go on to lose every following game on their way to the first overall pick. And finally, they barely put up a fight against Seattle in front of their home fans during week one of last season.

Key Matchups to Avoid Another Week One Loss

The Colts should absolutely dominate the Houston Texans on Sunday, but the past failures are hard to ignore. The Colts are 0-2 against Houston in week one openers over the past eight years. But top-to-bottom, Indianapolis’s 2022 roster is miles above Houston’s.

Matt Ryan vs Houston’s Defense

Matt Ryan is out of Atlanta for the first time in his 15-year career. After a rough 2022, Ryan will be out to prove that he can still compete at a high level. Houston’s defense is young, including two rookies in the secondary. The Texans’ defensive line is below average, giving Ryan ample time to carve up their defense.

Ryan will have to use his veteran savvy to take the Colts to the next level and ensure that the daunting week one record ends.

Colts Defensive Line Pressuring Davis Mills

The Indianapolis Colts had the 25th most sacks in 2021. The lack of pass rush certainly contributed to their late-season collapse. Chris Ballard and company felt the need to boost the defensive pressure and traded for Las Vegas edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

Can Deforest Buckner continue to wreak havoc in the middle? Can Kwity Paye make the second-year leap? Will Ngakoue’s presence be felt early on? This week will be key to their future success.

Colts Wide Receivers Must Mature Quickly

The youth of the wide receiver corps has been one of the most overblown Colts’ offseason stories. But having the receiving corps mature quickly is crucial to the Colts’ potential. Alec Pierce, Paris Campbell, and the young depth pieces need to improve weekly and week one is the perfect opportunity.

Two rookies in the secondary, a poor pass rush, and a lackluster linebacker group all add up to a favorable matchup for the Colts’ young offensive weapons. If they can take advantage, it would boost their confidence immensely moving forward.