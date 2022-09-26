Three Indianapolis Colts Players Who Helped Pull Off the Upset

Upsets happen in the NFL, but this was one that few saw coming. The Indianapolis Colts had struggled out the gate, tying their first game against the Texans, and then getting blown out in Jacksonville in Week Two. And they had the daunting task of stopping the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs came into Indianapolis as five-point favorites, but Matt Ryan and company had no interest in losing in their home opener. Here are three players who stood out above the rest and helped the Colts pull off the upset at home.

Jelani Woods’s Unveiling

This one is simple and to the point. The most-athletic tight end of all-time, Jelani Woods was drafted in the third round of the 2022 draft. At 6’7″ with 4.61 speed, Woods is a complete nightmare for defenses to cover and he proved as much against the Chiefs.

Up to this point, Woods had played only 16 snaps, even with the lack of options at receiver. But when his name was called on Sunday against the Chiefs, he made the most of it. Woods had only three targets versus Kansas City but caught two for a touchdown, including the go-ahead score with 24 seconds remaining.

Tight ends often take time to develop in the NFL, but Woods proved to Coach Frank Reich and the entire NFL, that freak athletes like himself need to be used early and often in their careers. Woods will surely see more action as the season progresses and will earn more opportunities as he continues to make plays.

Alec Pierce Lives Up to the Hype

Second-round pick Alec Pierce dropped a touchdown in the Colts Week One matchup in Houston and was inactive against Jacksonville in week two. He finally broke onto the scene on Sunday as he caught three of his five targets for 61 yards, including a 30-yard contested catch.

Alec Pierce is healthy and back to dunking pic.twitter.com/i1sVqcp20C — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 26, 2022

It was about time for him to make a statement. The Colts desperately needed a weapon opposite Michael Pittman Jr. and Pierce flashed his talents and showed Indianapolis what they could expect going forward. Matt Ryan will begin to trust Pierce more and more as the season progresses, leading to an increased target share for the rookie.

The Defensive Line Wreaked Havoc

Not too many teams are able to rattle Mahomes, but the Colts’ defensive line did just that. While the box score shows only a single sack for Mahomes, he was under duress during the majority of the game.

Patrick Mahomes was pressured on 38% of his dropbacks by the Colts today, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Mahomes was pressured on 21% of dropbacks through the first two weeks of the season. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 25, 2022

The Colts defensive line was one of the biggest question marks heading into the 2022 season after registering only 33 sacks in 2021. Per ESPN, Mahomes was pressured on 38% of his dropbacks. He completed only 2 of 11 passes for 63 yards when pressured. Mahomes completed only 57% of his passes against Indianapolis, largely in part to the disruption in the trenches.

With names like Deforest Buckner, Kwity Paye, and Yannick Ngakoue, there was no excuse for Indianapolis’s defensive line to not be drastically improved from last season. While the sack totals may not be what the team wants, they will sleep well knowing that they helped the Colts earn their Victory Monday.