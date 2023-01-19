Top AFC Coordinator Requested by Colts for HC Interview

The Indianapolis Colts continued the search for their next head coach on January 19 by requesting to interview Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news via Twitter and also posted an interview with Callahan to social media.

Callahan has reaped the benefits as Bengals offensive coordinator, helping lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2022.

Since arriving in Cincinnati 2019, the Bengals’ offense has turned around completely.

In 2019 and 2020, the Bengals offense finished No. 30 and No. 29 in points scored per game, respectively. The past two seasons, Cincinnati finished No. 7.

Callahan has likely picked up a breadth of knowledge from his father, Bill, who currently coaches the Cleveland Browns’ offensive line. Bill Callahan has been an NFL coach for 24 years, including two as a full-time head coach (2002-2003 with the Oakland Raiders) and one interim stint (2019 with Washington). In 2003, he reached the Super Bowl.

Callahan’s 13-Year Coaching Career

Starting his coaching career with the Denver Broncos in 2010 as an assistant, Callahan moved his way up to an offensive quality control coach for the next two seasons. During the 2013-2015 seasons, Callahan became a Broncos offensive assistant, reaching two Super Bowls and winning one in 2016.

For four seasons in Denver, the quarterback Callahan built a relationship with was none other than Colts legend Peyton Manning. During Pelissero’s interview posted to Twitter, a clip of Manning speaking highly of Callahan was featured.

“I mention Brian Callahan because he has been huge for me this year,” Manning said before the 2016 Super Bowl. “He’s gonna be a top offensive coordinator, maybe head coach like his dad at some point in the near future.”

Part of Manning’s prediction turned out to be correct, as Callahan has already checked the box of becoming a Super Bowl-caliber offensive coordinator. With a mutual respect for Manning, Callahan said the Hall of Fame quarterback helped propel his coaching career.

“I loved going to work there every day, getting to be in that [Broncos] quarterback room,” Callahan said in Pelissero’s interview. “There was nothing better. I’m very appreciative of the time that he (Manning) spent with me, he invested in my career to some degree as well.”

From 2016-2017, Callahan moved on to work as a quarterbacks coach under Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell (who also coached the Colts from 2009-2011). He then spent 2018 with the Oakland Raiders in the same role before landing in Cincinnati.

“Good players make good coaches,” Callahan said. “To be around Matthew [Stafford] in Detroit, to be around Derek [Carr] in now Las Vegas, then time with Peyton and then here, obviously, with Joe [Burrow] has been a real blessing. Most guys can go their whole career and not be around those types of players and I’ve been able to be around quite a few of them.”

Callahan’s Coaching Philosophy

In the interview with Pelissero, Callahan said he emphasizes technique and prefers to develop players hands-on.

“It’s about giving guys information and tools to go do their job to the best of their ability and you try to give them information that they can digest, tools that they can use and really trying to develop the player so they can have success,” Callahan told Pelissero.

Callahan also said he enjoys recognizing his players’ accomplishments, which motivates him to continue teaching others in a hands-on fashion.

“That’s what’s fun about coaching, is (the) information you’ve given or technique you’ve provided made the difference in making a play or not making a play,” Callahan said. “You get excited for those guys when they get a chance to do it.”

Only time will tell to see if Callahan gets the opportunity to do it next as a head coach. The Colts’ request to speak with Callahan isn’t the first time he’s been asked to interview for a head coaching vacancy, however.

Last offseason, the Denver Broncos conducted an interview with him but ultimately hired ex-Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired in late December.