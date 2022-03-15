T.Y. Hilton Delivers Message to Colts in First Days of Free Agency

The Indianapolis Colts announced on March 14 the organization is bringing back legendary wide receiver Reggie Wayne as wide receivers coach next season. But the Colts have yet to make a decision on one of the franchise’s other all-time great wideouts — T.Y. Hilton.

The 32-year-old is a free agent after spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Colts. Hilton made it clear during an interview on NFL Network that he wants to finish his career in Indianapolis, but that he is also exploring his other options.

“I’m a free agent, so I’m open,” he said. “If you want me, then come get me. If Indy wants me, then they know where to find me.

“Would I love to finish my career there? Absolutely,” Hilton said. “But I also have to look at other teams. I’m a free agent, so it’s only right that I do my due diligence and see what’s out there and see what teams are looking for.”

T.Y. Hilton Identifies His Free Agency Needs

While Indianapolis remains his favorite destination, Hilton has an idea of what the best fit for him would be this upcoming season.

“I’m just looking for a team that’s looking for a guy that’s willing to work, is going to give it everything he has, and if you need a guy who can help your No. 1 out and take the pressure off him, I’m that guy.”

Hilton used to be that No. 1 receiver. He posted five 1,000-yard receiving seasons from 2013-18 and led the NFL in receiving in 2016. During that six-year stretch, Hilton was among the league leaders with a 15.8 yards per catch average.

But age and injuries have slowed down Hilton since 2019. He has 1,594 receiving yards over the last three seasons combined. Hilton’s yards per catch average has dropped to 12.9 in his last 35 games.

Hilton was also a free agent last offseason. He signed a one-year, $10 million contract to stay with the Colts. Hilton told the media last April he turned down a multi-year offer from the Baltimore Ravens to stay in Indianapolis.

The wide receiver has not been clear this offseason whether he’d take a smaller salary again to stay with the only team he’s ever known.

Indianapolis’ Need at Wide Receiver

Whether or not Hilton is the right fit for the Colts in 2022, Indianapolis is likely very interested in adding depth at wide receiver this offseason.

24-year-old Michael Pittman emerged as a star last season, leading the Colts with 88 catches for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns. But there’s a cater between Pittman’s production and the statistics from the rest of the Indianapolis wide receivers.

Zach Pascal was the second-leading receiver for the Colts last year, but he trailed Pittman by nearly 700 receiving yards. Furthermore, running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines were actually second on the team with 40 catches behind Pittman.

Last season, Hilton recorded 23 catches for 331 yards and three touchdowns. As a predominately speed receiver now at 32, Hilton might be better suited for a role off the bench as a No. 3 receiver this fall.

But if there is a team intrigued at adding Hilton to its roster, the four-time Pro Bowler made it clear the organization can’t be shy about showing its interest.