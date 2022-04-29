Colts Draft: Top 3 Wide Receiver Targets Remaining in Round 2

Six wide receivers heard their names called during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. All six of those wideouts went off the draft board between picks No. 9 and 18.

But fortunately for the Indianapolis Colts, who had a major need at receiver and were without a first-round pick entering the draft, the 2022 class is deep at receiver. There are plenty of options at wideout for the Colts if general manager Chris Ballard elects to pick one at No. 42 overall in the second round.

Here are three of the top wide receivers that are still left on the draft board entering Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft:

George Pickens, Georgia

Five Bulldogs went off the draft board in the first round on April 28, but all of them were from the national championship defense. Pickens, who has been a popular pick to the Colts in mock drafts this offseason, is still available.

Former NFL general manager and Heavy’s NFL front officer insider Randy Mueller ranked Pickens the No. 5 wide receiver in the class going into the draft. Mueller rated him higher than USC receiver Drake London and Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson, who both went in the first round.

Mueller described Pickens as being “very sudden in flashes.” He also wrote Pickens is “somewhat raw” but has “big upside at the pro level.”

Draft analyst Todd McShay of ESPN, who projected the Georgia receiver to Indianapolis in a mock draft released on April 5, wrote that Pickens “has first-round traits,” and added that Pickens’ stock fell into the Day 2 conversation after he tore his ACL in March 2021.

Colts expert Andrew Moore of Sports Illustrated also predicted Pickens to land with the Colts in his two mock drafts.

Pickens returned from his ACL tear to catch five passes for 107 yards last season. He finished his career at Georgia with 85 receptions, 1,240 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

The breakout star receiver from Western Michigan has been another popular name around the Colts this offseason. NFL staff writer Nate Tice of The Athletic projected Moore to the Colts at No. 42 overall in his NFL mock draft released on April 21.

Pro Football Focus gave Moore a first-round grade, rating him as the No. 22 overall prospect in the 2022 class. The draft experts at ESPN and Bleacher Report ranked him as the No. 40 and 50 overall player in this year’s draft, respectively.

PFF has Moore as the best remaining receiver to start the second round while ESPN has him as the No. 2 wideout left on the board.

“Moore gives the Colts a totally different type of body in their receiver room,” Tice wrote. “He can win on the inside and outside with his route running, and he has the ball skills to make the most out of every target.”

Moore recorded career-bests of 95 catches, 1,292 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games during the 2021 season. He concluded his college career with 171 receptions for 2,482 yards and 17 total touchdowns.

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

The draft experts are more split on Watson than Pickens or Moore, but Watson is a very intriguing fit for the Colts. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds, he’s a big target. Watson also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at the NFL Combine.

ESPN has Watson ranked as the best receiver available to start Day 2.

“He’s a threat to take the top off the coverage and is an instinctive open-field runner with good contact balance,” Draft analyst Steve Muench wrote. “Watson is a hands catcher with good body control and a wide catch radius.

“He’s a smooth mover for his size and flashed as a route runner the week of the Senior Bowl.”

While the ESPN draft analysts are high on him, PFF and B/R have Watson outside of the top 62 selections (the among of picks in the first two rounds) on their big boards.

Honorable Mentions

The Colts have to wait nine more selections until they will finally be on the clock in round two. That means there’s still a chance any or all of the three previously mentioned receivers are drafted.

But even if that’s the case, not all will be lost. PFF has South Alabama wideout Jalen Tolbert ranked as a second-rounder while ESPN rated Alabama receiver John Metchie III as the No. 55 overall player in this class.

Another potential receiver target in the second round for the Colts is Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce. B/R has Pierce ranked No. 45 among all the prospects in the 2022 draft.