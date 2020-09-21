Harrison Butker’s Dramatic 58-Yard Bomb Seals Chiefs’ OT Win [LOOK]

You simply can’t count out the Kansas City Chiefs.

After struggling to put up points against a formidable Los Angeles Chargers defense for much of the first half on Sunday, the defending Super Bowl champions finished off a hard-earned 23-20 comeback in overtime thanks to a 58-yard field goal by Harrison Butker — his second of the game.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The game-winner matched Butker’s career-long, which the fourth-year kicker set late in the third quarter, as well as the all-time franchise record held by Nick Lowery. Butker finished Sunday with three field goals and nine of Kansas City’s 23 points, including a 30-yarder to tie the game in the final seconds of regulation.

K Harrison Butker with a career-long 58-yard FG, tying the franchise record of 58 yards, which was set twice by K Nick Lowery. He has the most consecutive games scoring a FG in franchise history, with 16-straight regular season games. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) September 20, 2020

The kick also marked the longest successful field goal attempt in overtime since 2018, and the second-longest since the NFL went to a regular-season OT period in 1974, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Harrison Butker's game-winning 58-yard FG was the 2nd-longest made in OT since the NFL went to a regular-season OT period in 1974. The only one that was longer? A 59-yard FG from Chandler Catanzaro for the Buccaneers in Week 7 of 2018. pic.twitter.com/PraFQlHAd2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 20, 2020

ALSO READ: