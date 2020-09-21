Harrison Butker’s Dramatic 58-Yard Bomb Seals Chiefs’ OT Win [LOOK]

Harrison Butker’s Dramatic 58-Yard Bomb Seals Chiefs’ OT Win [LOOK]

Harrison Butker Chiefs

Getty Images Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) connected on a game-winning 58-yard field goal on Sunday.

You simply can’t count out the Kansas City Chiefs.

After struggling to put up points against a formidable Los Angeles Chargers defense for much of the first half on Sunday, the defending Super Bowl champions finished off a hard-earned 23-20 comeback in overtime thanks to a 58-yard field goal by Harrison Butker — his second of the game.

The game-winner matched Butker’s career-long, which the fourth-year kicker set late in the third quarter, as well as the all-time franchise record held by Nick Lowery. Butker finished Sunday with three field goals and nine of Kansas City’s 23 points, including a 30-yarder to tie the game in the final seconds of regulation.

The kick also marked the longest successful field goal attempt in overtime since 2018, and the second-longest since the NFL went to a regular-season OT period in 1974, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

