Harrison Butker’s Dramatic 58-Yard Bomb Seals Chiefs’ OT Win [LOOK]

You simply can’t count out the Kansas City Chiefs.
After struggling to put up points against a formidable Los Angeles Chargers defense for much of the first half on Sunday, the defending Super Bowl champions finished off a hard-earned 23-20 comeback in overtime thanks to a 58-yard field goal by Harrison Butker — his second of the game.
The game-winner matched Butker’s career-long, which the fourth-year kicker set late in the third quarter, as well as the all-time franchise record held by Nick Lowery. Butker finished Sunday with three field goals and nine of Kansas City’s 23 points, including a 30-yarder to tie the game in the final seconds of regulation.
The kick also marked the longest successful field goal attempt in overtime since 2018, and the second-longest since the NFL went to a regular-season OT period in 1974, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
