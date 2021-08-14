5 Players to Watch in Chiefs’ Preseason Opener vs. 49ers

A

fter lots of speculation during the offseason, we finally get to see some of the hypotheticals play out when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in their preseason opener Saturday night at Levi’s Stadium.

While the starters on the Chiefs will only play for a quarter of the game, per head coach Andy Reid, there will be plenty to watch between the first-team units and the remainder of the roster to keep you tuned in for all four quarters.

But who exactly should you be watching once the game is underway? Let’s take a look at five Chiefs players to keep an eye on during their bout against San Franicsco.

1) Mecole Hardman

With Sammy Watkins taking his talents to Baltimore, there is a competition of sorts underway for the starting receiver spot opposite of Tyreek Hill in Kansas City. That role through three weeks of training camp is owned by third-year wideout Mecole Hardman, who has shifted his mentality this offseason and looks the part of a breakout star in the NFL this season.

It’ll be interesting to see the ways in which offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy attempts to manufacture touches for Hardman, which we may get a taste of in the preseason opener. It’ll be up to Hardman at that point to prove he can be reliable and explosive when called upon.

If Hardman can make the jump this season, then Kansas City’s offense will become even more dangerous than it already is.

2) Nick Bolton

Of the more interesting storylines during training camp, the play of second-round pick Nick Bolton, who has risen to the occasion for a linebacker-needy Chiefs defense, is one of them.

Nick Bolton has been a ball hawk. The rookie linebacker with another interception this morning at #Chiefs camp. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/XXP02fmLZQ — Chris Roush (@chrisRroush) August 3, 2021

Here’s what The Athletic’s Nate Taylor had to say about Bolton’s play during training camp and how it will impact his playing time in 2021:

In the past 10 days, Bolton has flashed several times, showing his athleticism, coverage skills and power when tackling. At some point this season, perhaps in late October, I think the Chiefs will want Hitchens, Gay and Bolton to play the majority of the snaps.

Keep an eye on No. 54 on Kansas City’s defense on Saturday, as he will likely impress with his versatility at the linebacker position.

3) Offensive Line

I’m cheating a little bit here, but for good reason. There’s not just one player on Kansas City’s offensive line that’s worth watching in the preseason opener, but rather all five starters along the offensive line are worth watching closely. With two newly-added veterans on the left side of the line — Orlando Brown Jr. and Joe Thuney — and three rookies filling out the remainder of the unit — Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, and Lucas Niang — it’ll be interesting to see how they manage the task of taking on a stout 49ers front seven in their first live game action of the 2021 season.

If the offensive line can give quarterback Patrick Mahomes a clean pocket to survey the field and make plays, it’s hard to imagine, but the Chiefs passing attack will be even more dangerous than it was for the better part of last season. It’ll also create more opportunities for second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is another breakout candidate on Kansas City’s roster thanks to the potential of the revamped offensive line.

4) Noah Gray

One player that hasn’t been hyped up enough this summer, mainly because of who is in front of him on the roster (i.e. Travis Kelce), is rookie tight end, Noah Gray. As a fifth-round pick out of Duke, Gray has already shown the attributes that are required to be a productive NFL tight end. That’s very surprising, considering how long it typically takes for tight ends in the league to blossom, which ranges anywhere from 1-3 years. In very rare instances does a tight end show out as a rookie.

Mahomes to Noah Gray pic.twitter.com/aqzhnSpBOt — Eddie High (@EddieHigh) August 6, 2021

“Oh yeah, he’s going to help us this year, man,” Kelce told reporters of Gray in early August. “I can’t wait until the world sees what that guy can do, man. He’s doing an unbelievable job of learning this offense.”

It’s hard to imagine another tight end having a significant impact on the Chiefs’ offense as long as Kelce is the elite player that he is. However, if Gray is that special, he may overcome that narrative.

5) Chris Jones

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is someone you always want to keep an eye on when watching a Kansas City game. But this time around it’s not just because he’s so darn good, it’s because he’ll be playing a different position.

Jones trained during the offseason to take his talents from the interior of the defensive line to the edge. And so far in training camp, he has looked like his dominant self.

Chris Jones is not being blocked today by anyone pic.twitter.com/pTRnONJ2VP — Eddie High (@EddieHigh) August 9, 2021

If Jones can dominate on the edge as he has in the interior over the last three seasons, then he and fellow edge rusher Frank Clark will be a force to be reckoned with moving forward for opposing offenses.

Let’s see if Jones can get to veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the edge Saturday night.