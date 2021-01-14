A Familiar Face Returns To Practice Ahead of Chiefs vs. Browns

The Kansas City Chiefs got a boost in their offense Wednesday after rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned to practice following an injury he picked up in the regular season. Though the former LSU standout was limited, head coach Andy Reid provided a promising update to reporters ahead of Sunday’s AFC divisional round game against the Cleveland Browns.

In open portion of today’s practice (no pads), Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Tyreek Hill, Mike Remmers, Eric Fisher, Anthony Hitchens, Ben Niemann & Dorian O’Daniel we’re all on the practice fields. No Sammy Watkins, Willie Gay & Mitchell Schwartz. I didn’t see Rashad Fenton. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 13, 2021

“A lot of it is the way you approach it and the trust you have in the trainers and so on. I’ll tell you, this kid, he just kind of went right at it,” Reid said, via ESPN. “I mean, he was fearless with it, and as a result, I’d tell you he’s probably a little ahead, and we’ve just got to evaluate it.”

The veteran manager continued: “We’re not going to do anything to jeopardize him or his career. I mean, that’s not what we’re doing. We’ve taken it day by day with him and we’ll keep doing that and just see how he does here.”

Other notable practice participants include wide receiver Tyreek Hill and linebacker Anthony Hitchens, the latter being activated off the COVID-19/Reserve list on Monday, per Pro Football Talk.

Edwards-Helaire’s Regular Season Ended on Week 15

Edwards-Helaire picked up a hip and ankle knock during Kansas City’s 32-29 victory against the New Orleans Saints on December 20. The sprain occurred in the fourth quarter and as the 21-year-old headed toward the locker room, he did not appear to place any weight on his left ankle.

It was widely expect he would return in time for the Chiefs to #RunItBack, with NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicating that early X-Rays gave a negative diagnosis.

Check out the Chiefs’ full injury report list below (via Arrowhead Pride):

Notice wide receiver Sammy Watkins did not practice. We still aren’t sure what’s going on there, or if he’ll see some playoffs action between now and (hopefully) when the Chiefs return to Tampa for a second Super Bowl appearance. The Clemson wideout has two more opportunities to participate in team practice before the final injury report is released Friday.

Reid Provides Injury Update on Mitchell Schwartz

Notably missing from the above list is starting RT Mitchell Schwartz, who hasn’t suited up since Week 7. The 31-year-old continues to have ongoing back concerns and while there’s some hope he could join his team in the postseason, that possibility seems to dwindle each week.

Still on injured reserve, Coach Reid said he is taking the Schwartz situation “day-by-day.”

“Backs are fickle, so he’s not going to be back this week,” the former Philadelphia Eagle confirmed. “And then we’re literally taking that day by day. I mean, these things are crazy. There’s nobody that wants to play more than this guy. You know how he’s wired—you don’t play all the games he played in a row and not enjoy the game. But he physically can’t do that right now and we’ll just see how it goes down the road. I don’t think anybody’s lost hope in that, just sometimes time is an important thing here.”

The Chiefs face the Browns at 3:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon from Arrowhead Stadium.

