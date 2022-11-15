Ex-Chiefs QB Alex Smith Bashes Former Employer in Epic Rant

The Washington Commanders, despite putting an end to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles’ undefeated season in Week 10, have been the subject of criticism this year mainly due to ownership.

Commanders owner Dan Snyder is currently being investigated by the NFL, as well as the United States Congress, for having a toxic workplace and sexual harassment. The organization is accused of withholding $5 million in security deposits from 2,000 season ticket holders. The team used that money for reasons other than what was originally stated. The Commanders have also been accused of failing to report ticket sales for concerts held within the stadium, per SportsKeeda.

On November 10, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced that his office was suing Snyder, the Commanders, and the NFL for “colluding to deceive District residents—the heart of the Commanders’ fanbase—about an investigation into toxic workplace culture.”

“After public reporting revealed that sexual misconduct, harassment, and misogyny ran rampant for decades at the team, the defendants promised DC residents that the league was going to fix this toxic culture, including by fully cooperating with an independent investigation,” Racine wrote in a Twitter thread.

“That was all a lie,” Racine continued. “Instead, the NFL turned a blind eye to Snyder’s extensive efforts to silence or intimidate witnesses, and the NFL and Commanders entered into a secret agreement that gave Snyder power to veto the release of any results.”

Alex Smith Rips Commanders for Toxicity

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith ended his NFL career in Washington in 2020, so he knows firsthand what it’s like to work for the Commanders. Smith detailed his personal experience with the team and ownership during a recent episode of the “ESPN Daily” podcast by first defending Commanders fans.

“And then it’s hard, too, with the fan base because they’re a fan base that wants so bad to support you as a player, but they also have such a hard time with the owner and have such a hard time with owner and ownership. So there’s like a split dilemma. They don’t want to come to support you at FedEx Field. It’s probably the worst game-day experience in the country. But it’s not that they don’t love you as a player and it’s not that they don’t love their team, because they do.”

Smith then shared what it’s like playing for the Commanders.

“And as a player, you’re thrust into that. Half the time you’re not really even from there. You’re in the middle of it, you’re trying to dissect it, you’re just trying to win ball games and play your best. So, it’s hard. And to say all that, it’s there. You can’t eliminate it. It’s too loud. It is. It’s distracting. I’m sure more than ever those guys these last couple of years, it’s been even harder.”

Twitter Reacts to Smith’s Comments

Twitter users reacted to Smith’s criticisms of the Commanders’ ownership.

“Id 100% agree that the gameday experience as far as ‘bells & whistles’ is one of the lowest compared to others,” one Twitter user wrote. “It’s an old stadium. HOWEVER. The ultimate experience is watching your team win games. Trumps all.”

“I can’t speak to other stadiums but the ppl that work at FedEx field are absurdly friendly and getting in and out is way easier than I’d expect,” another user wrote. “Does literally every other venue beat us by those measures? I can’t imagine that MetLife or M&T Stadium can say the same.”

“FedEx gameday only sux because the team sux, in the few occasions when the team has made the playoffs it’s a great atmosphere,” another user wrote.