Chiefs ‘Dream Trade’ Suggests Deal for 3-Time 1,000-Yard Receiver

There have been a plethora of Kansas City Chiefs rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline but GM Brett Veach has remained quiet to this point.

Last night, the franchise made a smaller move to sign a cornerback and we’ve seen Veach do this a lot where he goes bargain-buy rather than blockbuster trade. Some analysts see this 3-4 roster as a desperate team that needs to make a deal to save their season. Others believe they should sell off some pricey contracts and regroup in 2022.

Both plans come with pros and cons but for those that still see the Chiefs as a contender right now, Sports Illustrated suggested a “dream trade” scenario for Kansas City on October 29.

Dream Scenario for Chiefs

In a recent article, Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated highlighted deadline buyers, sellers, targets and dream deals. The Chiefs came up during the final segment of the piece and they were linked to one superstar playmaker in particular.

Here was Orr’s proposal:

Chiefs get WR Allen Robinson.

Bears get an unspecified second-round pick.

Orr explained:

The signing of Josh Gordon indicated what we’ve all realized about the Chiefs, that without a sound running game they must upgrade their passing weapon set to the point where it can strangle any secondary. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce simply cannot handle that kind of workload anymore. Robinson would provide Patrick Mahomes with a high-volume, reliable possession receiver who has the broken play dexterity to thrive alongside Mahomes. Robinson could pull the Chiefs’ offense out of its rut and ease the burden currently placed on their offensive line.

Analyzing the Offer

Kansas City definitely needs defense more than they need offense but an argument can be made that they should upgrade at wide receiver. Patrick Mahomes’ arsenal of weapons has let him down more often than not in 2021 and outside of Tyreek Hill, each of these receivers is replaceable.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs have dropped 12 passes already this season. A few of those drops have ended up in the hands of the opposing team for an interception.

Hill is as dynamic as they come but he must do better in this regard, recording a team-high five drops and only one contested catch off eight contests targets. Byron Pringle is next with two drops, while Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, Marcus Kemp, Noah Gray (TE) and Darrel Williams (RB) all have one on the year.

As Orr states, Robinson offers a reliable 6-foot-2 frame that could aid Mahomes in the possession game. The Bears pass-catcher has superstar potential, with 1,147 yards in 2019 and 1,250 in 2020 off of 200 total receptions for the two campaigns combined.

.@AllenRobinson in the red zone since 2019 (via @PFF)

💪 10 touchdowns

❌ 0 drops pic.twitter.com/KkKqwKqTw5 — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2021

He’s also a major red-zone and first down target that can use his physicality to convert those contested opportunities. Over his 95 career games, Robinson has scored 40 touchdowns and completed 325 first downs.

The Chiefs offense had 22 first downs in Week 7, scoring a season-low three points.