Instagram Influencer Throws Shade at Patrick Mahomes’ Family

atrick Mahomes’ family caught some heat following the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback’s performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mahomes’ fianceé, Brittany Matthews, and Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, were the recipients of a diss this past week courtesy of an Instagram influencer known as Amanda Vance.

Vance — who has over 500,000 followers on Instagram and is a sports betting analyst — is a known Steelers fan, so she felt the wrath of Chiefs Kingdom in Week 16 when the Chiefs beat the Steelers 36-10. The loss apparently caused Chiefs fans to direct message her on social media, and Vance retaliated by throwing shade at two prominent members of Chiefs Kingdom.

“Talk your crap in my DMs KC fans, but you have to deal with this for the next 15 years,” Vance wrote in her Instagram Story, which was found by Awesemo.com and included a photo of Matthews and Jackson.

In a second post, Vance highlighted an article that mentioned her jab at Matthews and Jackson, and wrote as the caption, “I mean…am I wrong?”

As of Thursday, December 30, Matthews and Jackson have yet to react to Vance’s posts on social media.

Jackson Creates Rift With KC Bar

Jackson made headlines recently for a feud that happened between the TikTok star and a Kansas City Bar known as SoT.

Jackson, in now-deleted social media posts, said he had a terrible experience at SoT, a downtown cocktail bar on Grand Boulevard.

After sharing his alleged poor experience at SoT with his social media following — which is nearing 255,000 on his Instagram account as of the writing of this — the Kansas City bar began receiving a lot of activity on social media regarding the incident with Jackson.

So, SoT decided to clap back at the star quarterback’s brother for his, as they put it, “sense of entitlement” in a since-deleted statement.

“We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them,” part of SoT’s Facebook and Instagram post to Mahomes says.

“We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small.

“We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business.

“We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego.”

Jackson Mahomes tried to use his clout to cancel a bar here in KC. This was their response 💀 pic.twitter.com/vW4SATQLHk — JuiceTDCount(2) (@49ersBBQLover) December 16, 2021

Jackson has yet to respond to the bar’s strongly-worded post to him. However, the bar has not recanted to the post.

SoT to Mahomes: We Did it the Wrong Way

A day after posting their so-called “apology,” the Kansas City bar made another post, this time recanting their previous post.

“Social media can be used in so many different ways, & yesterday our team used it to personally attack and question the character of someone we do not know personally,” part of SoT’s Facebook post said. Out of all the ways this situation could have been handled, we did it the wrong way.

“We want everyone to know that we acknowledge our shortcomings in this situation, and even though we failed to meet our own–and we’re sure many of our follower’s–expectations with our social media presence yesterday, we promise to do better.”