Analyst Predicts Chiefs Could Cut Former Draft Pick at Key Position

Edge rusher is one of the top needs for the Kansas City Chiefs entering the 2023 NFL Draft. And if they do end up selecting at least one during the draft, that could lead to the Chiefs parting ways with 2021 fourth-round pick Joshua Kaindoh as well, according to Arrowhead Addict’s Matt Connor.

“A guy can only be called ‘developmental’ for so long without actually, y’know, developing, and if the Chiefs aren’t seeing what they need to see from Kaindoh this offseason—and/or if they find a couple of young guys they like in this draft class—it will be time to move on from Joshua Kaindoh,” Connor wrote on April 21.

Joshua Kaindoh on Roster Bubble Entering 2023 Season

As a fourth-round draft pick, it’s hard for Kaindoh to already be labeled as a “bust”. Yet, that’s the direction he is trending in after just two seasons in the NFL.

After suffering a season-ending ankle injury in October 2021, Kaindoh struggled last season to the point where he wasn’t active for any of Kansas City’s games during the 2022 season. Over the course of his first two NFL seasons, he has played a total of just 46 defensive snaps and recorded 1 QB hurry according to Pro Football Reference.

The Chiefs did part ways with Frank Clark this offseason in a cap-saving maneuver. They also let veteran Carlos Dunlap, who signed a one-year deal with Kansas City in 2022, walk during free agency. But the defending Super Bowl champions signed Charles Omenihu and still have George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, and Malik Herring.

Omenihu is expected to start opposite Karlaftis on the defensive line next season. So, if Kansas City opts to draft one or multiple edge rushers during the draft, that could push Kaindoh off the roster this summer.

Chiefs 2023 Free Agency Tracker

Here is a list of the players the Chiefs have signed during free agency thus far, along with their contracts, according to Over The Cap:

OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)

DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)

S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)

LB Drue Tranquill (1 year, $5 million)

DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)

OL Nick Allegretti (1 year, $2.5 million)

OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)

TE Jody Fortson (tendered)

P Tommy Townsend (tendered)

QB Shane Buechele (tendered)

DT Derrick Nnadi (1 year, $1.2 million)

TE Blake Bell (1 year, $1.1 million)

DT Byron Cowart (1 year, $1.08 million)

DT Phil Hoskins (1 year, $940,000)

S Deon Bush (1 year, $1.3 million)

WR Richie James (1 year, $1.2 million)

WR Justin Watson (2 years, $3.5 million)

QB Blaine Gabbert (1-year, $1.1 million)

Here are the players who remain free agents:

DE Frank Clark

DE Carlos Dunlap

DT Brandon Williams

TE Jordan Franks

RB Jerick McKinnon

LB Darius Harris

Twitter Chats About Joshua Kaindoh, Among Others

Twitter users have recently brought up Joshua Kaindoh when discussing the state of Kansas City’s defensive end room.

“I don’t consider Blake Bell, Darrian Kinnard, Joshua Kaindoh, Malik Herring, or Bryan Cowart as likely to make the roster. Maybe 50/50 at best. Waiting on guarantees to decide on Richie James,” Jared Sapp of Arrowhead Pride wrote.

“#Chiefs spending a good amount of time looking at late round developmental DEs,” another user wrote. “Perhaps they have lost patience with Malik Herring and/or Joshua Kaindoh.”