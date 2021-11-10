Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes Address Report Linking Odell Beckham to Chiefs

There is no hotter name right now in the NFL than Odell Beckham Jr., who is now an unrestricted free agent.

Earlier today on November 10, NFL reporter Dianna Russini tweeted that “on the day in which he could make his final decision, free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is honing in on the Chiefs, Packers and Saints.”

On the day in which he could make his final decision, free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is honing in on the Chiefs, Packers and Saints, per league sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 10, 2021

Based on that report, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t just in the running for OBJ, they’re a finalist. Head coach Andy Reid was asked about the potential of Beckham in KC.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Reid Addresses OBJ Report

Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star tweeted out that he questioned Reid on the Russini report and here was his response.

Asked Chiefs coach Andy Reid about the reports linking Odell Beckham to the team. Reid didn't confirm the reports, adds he's been "in the bunker" getting work done before deflecting to GM Brett Veach. "Brett is always going to keep his ears and eyes open," Reid said. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) November 10, 2021

It read: “Reid didn’t confirm reports, adds he’s been ‘in the bunker’ getting work done before deflecting to GM Brett Veach. ‘Brett is always going to keep his ears and eyes open,’ Reid said.”

The Chiefs have actually been one of the more active franchises throughout a quiet NFL trade deadline, adding pass rusher Melvin Ingram and dealing RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. An addition like this would certainly signal that Veach is all-in for the 2021 season.

The face of the franchise also spoke on the OBJ rumors. Patrick Mahomes noted that he has not been involved in the recruitment of the wide receiver, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.

Patrick Mahomes said he hasn't been involved in recruiting Odell Beckham. "They haven't reached out to me to do anything like that." — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) November 10, 2021

“They haven’t reached out to me to do anything like that,” the quarterback explained, but we have not seen any further comments from Mahomes about the possibility of a new weapon joining his arsenal.

The former MVP deflected the questions to Veach according to Teope, taking a page out of Coach Reid’s presser playbook. The franchise may be keeping things buttoned up for now, but it’s only a matter of time before OBJ makes his decision.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest KC-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Mixed Feelings on OBJ

The fanbase has definitely given off hot and cold vibes on the former superstar. Beckham just turned 29 and he has not had a 1,000-yard campaign since 2019. A torn ACL ended his 2020 season and his lackluster impact since his recovery has raised questions over his explosiveness.

Is he still the top 10 talent he once was at his position? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean he cannot help a football team win.

Odell Beckham Sr. recently posted an Instagram video highlighting Baker Mayfield as the problem in 2021 and to be fair, the footage was accurate for the most part. Whether or not OBJ can still be a difference-maker with a quarterback like Mahomes remains to be seen, but perhaps Veach and Reid are willing to take that chance after taking a similar flyer on Josh Gordon earlier this season.

There has been some hype from KC’s corner too. Mayor Quinton Lucas made his pitch for Beckham to choose the Chiefs and Fox Sports One radio host Nick Wright agreed. BJ Kissel of KC Sports Network also tweeted that OBJ subscribed to their YouTube channel at 11:31 a.m. this morning.

Odell just subscribed to our YouTube channel @KCSportsNetwork. 👀 😅 — BJ Kissel (@BJ_KCSN) November 10, 2021

A polarizing player like Beckham will always result in a mixed reception from fans but if the Chiefs win another Super Bowl with the WR helping the offense, no one will complain about a free agent rental that costs nothing but dollar bills.