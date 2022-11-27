Chiefs HC Andy Reid Calls Out Rookie WR Skyy Moore

Kansas City Chiefs rookie second-round pick Skyy Moore was demoted from his punt returner duties in Week 11 in favor of Kadarius Toney. With Toney injuring his hamstring during the 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Moore was yet again given the opportunity to return punts for the defending AFC West champions during their 26-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.

But the blunders continued for the rookie.

Early in the first quarter during the Rams’ first punt of the game, Moore muffed the punt and it was recovered by Los Angeles. That marked the third muffed punt of the season for Moore.

Moore attempted to make up for the special teams mishap with a so-so showing on offense, which included 5 catches on 6 targets for 36 yards. His highlight-worthy play on offense was on the next offensive drive for Kansas City in which Moore picked up 18 yards on a difficult grab.

Andy Reid Calls Out Skyy Moore

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about Moore’s muffed punt and gave an honest response.

“That wasn’t a very good showing for him,” Reid said of Moore during his postgame presser, via Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire. “Although, he had that nice catch. That was a positive.”

Twitter users also reacted to Moore’s Week 12 showing.

“The Chiefs are determined to make Skyy Moore into a punt returner even if it costs them a Super Bowl championship,” Adam Teicher of ESPN wrote.

“The level of stubbornness to keep marching out skyy moore to return punts when he’s clearly bad at it blows my mind,” Seth Keysor of The Athletic wrote. “He’s been solid as a receiver, and they’re going to kill his confidence by being bullheaded over something that doesn’t move the needle.”

“It is coaching malpractice that the Chiefs are still letting Skyy Moore return punts. At this point, they deserve every fumble he gives them,” Patrick Allen of FanSided wrote.

“I still don’t understand the fascination of forcing Skyy Moore to return punts. He’s a receiver,” Mark Gunnels of Arrowhead Pride wrote.

Chiefs Keep Win Streak Alive in Week 12

The win over the Rams in Week 12 means the Chiefs improved their current win streak to five games.

On offense, quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 27-of-42 pass attempts for 320 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception against Los Angeles. The leading receiver for Kansas City was tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 4 passes on 8 targets for 57 yards, which included a 39-yard touchdown catch in the first half.

The leading rusher for the Chiefs was rookie running back Isiah Pacheco, who carried the ball 22 times for 69 yards and 1 touchdown.

Second-year linebacker Nick Bolton led the way on defense with 11 tackles and an interception via a tipped pass late in the fourth quarter. Week 12 marked the second consecutive week in which Bolton recorded a fourth-quarter interception. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed recorded the defense’s first interception of the day, which came earlier in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs are on a five-game win streak after defeating the Rams. They continue to lead the AFC West ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5), Las Vegas Raiders (4-7), and Denver Broncos (3-8).

Next up for Kansas City is a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 4 at 3:25 p.m. Central Time.