Andy Reid Reveals Eerie Similarity Between Patrick Mahomes, Ex-Packers Great

Andy Reid has worked with some talented passers in his day, perhaps none more physically gifted that his current signal-caller Patrick Mahomes.

But of any of Reid’s proteges who come close to matching the playing style of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, Brett Favre is right at the top of the list. Known for their rocket-like arm strength and improvising skills on the field, neither are strangers to inflated stat sheets, MVP awards and, as of this past February, Super Bowl trophies.

While Mahomes has a ways to go before he catches the former Green Bay Packers great in the record books, Coach Reid believes they share something in common that could ultimately lead to a few of those records falling in the years to come.

Mahomes, Favre Have The ‘Same Thought Process’

During a SiriusXM NFL Radio appearance this week, host Bruce Murray, Favre and Reid found themselves on the topic of Mahomes’ freakish 54-yard touchdown strike to Tyreek Hill on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. In that conversation, Reid revealed a trait he believes has aided both quarterbacks throughout their stellar careers: their mental processing.

“They’re two different people, right? They’re different, obviously, we’re all different. But when I had a chance to listen to those two, just sit back and listen to them when they did that little TV deal, I’m going, ‘Oh my God, these guys – they think alike. When that football’s in their hand, it’s the same thought process.’ They both have phenomenal vision – just like fighter pilot vision – they see everything. And then they’re going to rip your heart out, man. Every throw they’re going to try to gut you. I felt like I was 20 years younger when they were talking. It was crazy, the similarities on how they see the game.”

