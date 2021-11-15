Andy Reid Details Chance of Clyde Edwards-Helaire Returning in Week 11

With a week of practice under his belt following an injured reserve stint that kept him sidelined for nearly a month, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is seemingly one step closer to taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid confirmed this as the team prepares for their Week 11 matchup against the 7-2 Dallas Cowboys.

Reid said during his press conference on Monday, November 15 that Edwards-Helaire has a “better shot this week. Pretty good chance” of being activated from injured reserve.